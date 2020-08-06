The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: A Rock Magazine Documentary and a Big Dumb Dog Highlight Latest at The Loft

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM

This week at the Loft Cinema, four new streaming options to go with the many fine films currently available on their site.

During the pandemic, you can assist The Loft by not only streaming films, but donating while their physical doors remain closed. Click Here for more details on how you can help.

For a full listing of the current streaming selections, Click Here.

New this week at The Loft:

A Thousand Cuts


Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is kind of a nut, and this documentary details his supposed war on drugs and his definite war on the press.



Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine


In continuing with a fine series of music documentaries, this one looks at the legendary Creem magazine, the hard rocker alternative to Rolling Stone which, oddly enough, didn't even make it out of the eighties as a publication. Contains interviews with Michael Stipe, Thurston Moore and more.


My Stupid Dog


Yvan Attal directs and stars in this story of a middle-aged man who adopts a big, dumb, beautiful dog that's been hanging around in his garden, much to the chagrin of his wife (the great Charlotte  Gainsbourg). On a side note, if you've never listened to Charlotte Gainsbourg's music, she's pretty damned good. Check her out on Spotify.


Out Stealing Horses


A coming-of-age film based on the bestselling novel, and starring the one and only Stellan Skargaard. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. AZ Primary 2020: Oro Valley Council Race Too Close To Call (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Border Patrol Detains Dozens at No More Deaths Camp (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Pinal County Sheriff Establishes ‘Citizens Posse’ program (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 5: Total Cases Reach 182K; Death Toll Reaches 3,932; Little Progress Made in DC Talks on New Relief Package, Unemployment Benefits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. AZ Primary 2020: Conover Wins Pima County Attorney's Race as Mosher Concedes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation