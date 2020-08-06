Now Stream This: A Rock Magazine Documentary and a Big Dumb Dog Highlight Latest at The Loft

This week at the Loft Cinema, four new streaming options to go with the many fine films currently available on their site.
New this week at The Loft:
A Thousand Cuts
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is kind of a nut, and this documentary details his supposed war on drugs and his definite war on the press.
Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine
In continuing with a fine series of music documentaries, this one looks at the legendary Creem magazine, the hard rocker alternative to Rolling Stone which, oddly enough, didn't even make it out of the eighties as a publication. Contains interviews with Michael Stipe, Thurston Moore and more.
My Stupid Dog
Yvan Attal directs and stars in this story of a middle-aged man who adopts a big, dumb, beautiful dog that's been hanging around in his garden, much to the chagrin of his wife (the great Charlotte Gainsbourg). On a side note, if you've never listened to Charlotte Gainsbourg's music, she's pretty damned good. Check her out on Spotify.
Out Stealing Horses
A coming-of-age film based on the bestselling novel, and starring the one and only Stellan Skargaard.