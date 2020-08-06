The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, August 6, 2020

COVID-19 / Education / Sports

High School Sports Are Coming Back Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Ironwood Ridge senior running back Brandon Barrios runs downfield against Marana High School last October. - CHRIS HOOK
  • Chris Hook
  • Ironwood Ridge senior running back Brandon Barrios runs downfield against Marana High School last October.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board approved the fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The AIA board voted for a staggered athletics season based on the information received from AIA member schools through a July online survey. Factors like student and personnel safety protocols that can be easily administered by athletic directors and coaches across the state helped board members reach a decision.

"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," AIA Executive Director David Hines said. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."

Fall sports will continue to proceed under the out-of-season/summer rules as a part of AIA’s Bylaws and Policies until the first day of practice. The fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar will be shorted to accommodate for winter sports at the end of the year. All fall sports will still have an opportunity for a championship tournament.

The AIA Executive Board is made up representatives of member schools, each with concerns of how to proceed forward with interscholastic sports during the pandemic. While members brought up numerous concerns about the difficulty of creating a streamlined approach for schools statewide, they ultimately agreed upon the schedule below:

Football
First Practice – Sept. 7
First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)


Golf
First practice – Aug. 17
First competition – Aug. 24
Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross Country
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 9
Championships – Nov. 12-13

Swimming & Diving
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 5-7

BadmintonFirst Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)

Fall Soccer

First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 16
Championships – Nov. 4-7

Volleyball

First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 21
Championships – Nov. 12-21

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Austin Counts

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. AZ Primary 2020: Oro Valley Council Race Too Close To Call (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Border Patrol Detains Dozens at No More Deaths Camp (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Thursday, Aug. 6: Total cases hit 183K; Death toll tops 4K; Meeting with Ducey, Trump says AZ is stomping out “embers” of outbreak; in-person school has been canceled until at least Labor Day (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pinal County Sheriff Establishes ‘Citizens Posse’ program (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 5: Total Cases Reach 182K; Death Toll Reaches 3,932; Little Progress Made in DC Talks on New Relief Package, Unemployment Benefits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation