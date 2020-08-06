High School Sports Are Coming Back Next Month

click to enlarge Chris Hook

Ironwood Ridge senior running back Brandon Barrios runs downfield against Marana High School last October.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board approved the fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.The AIA board voted for a staggered athletics season based on the information received from AIA member schools through a July online survey. Factors like student and personnel safety protocols that can be easily administered by athletic directors and coaches across the state helped board members reach a decision."The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," AIA Executive Director David Hines said. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."Fall sports will continue to proceed under the out-of-season/summer rules as a part of AIA’s Bylaws and Policies until the first day of practice. The fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar will be shorted to accommodate for winter sports at the end of the year. All fall sports will still have an opportunity for a championship tournament.The AIA Executive Board is made up representatives of member schools, each with concerns of how to proceed forward with interscholastic sports during the pandemic. While members brought up numerous concerns about the difficulty of creating a streamlined approach for schools statewide, they ultimately agreed upon the schedule below:First Practice – Sept. 7First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)First practice – Aug. 17First competition – Aug. 24Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)First Practice – Aug. 24First Competition – Sept. 9Championships – Nov. 12-13First Practice – Aug. 24First Competition – Sept. 14Championships – Nov. 5-7First Competition – Sept. 14Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)First Practice – Aug. 31First Competition – Sept. 16Championships – Nov. 4-7First Practice – Aug. 31First Competition – Sept. 21Championships – Nov. 12-21