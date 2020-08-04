AZ Primary 2020: Oro Valley Council Race Too Close To Call



There are three seats up for grabs on the Oro Valley Town Council, early returns show all five candidates are neck-and-neck.



Harry “Mo” Greene has the highest percentage of votes, with 20.38 percent and 5,746 votes, council member Steve Solomon is second with 20.28 percent and 5,717 votes, Tim Bohen is third with 20.11 percent and 5,670 votes, and council member Bill Rodman and Bill Garner are trailing behind with 19.81 and 19.41 percent, respectively (5,584 and 5,472 votes).

These early returns represent the early ballots that were tabulated as of today. Throughout the evening, we’ll update as today’s ballots are tabulated. More results are expected in the coming days as the Pima County Recorder’s Office validates more early ballots.

Council members Rodman and Solomon are running for re-election on a campaign that promises experienced leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. Newcomer Harry “Mo” Greene is running alongside Rodman and Solomon to fill the seat left vacant by exiting councilmember Rhonda Piña (who is running for Pima County Supervisor).

Challenging Greene, Rodman and Solomon are former council member Garner and political newcomer Bohen. Garner was voted out of council in 2016 and made an unsuccessful bid for an appointed spot on the Marana Town Council in 2018.

Bohen believes the town council culture was greatly improved after the 2018 election. He and Garner favor conservative economic development with an interest in extensive resident involvement as opposed to a more streamlined review process.

A historically contentious subject within the Oro Valley community is the 2014 acquisition and operations of the Oro Valley community center and its associated amenities. In 2019, Rodman and Solomon voted in favor of retaining ownership of the property and investing in capital improvements. Garner voted against the original decision to acquire the facilities when he was a council member.

Bohen told Tucson Local Media earlier this year he would have also voted against the acquisition.