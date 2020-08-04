AZ Primary 2020: Jackie Craig Takes Early Lead in Marana Council Race



Long-time Marana Mayor Ed Honea is unopposed as he seeks another term but a political newcomer has jumped out to a lead in the race for two council seats.

Rookie candidate Jackie Craig is outpolling Marana Town Council members Roxanne Ziegler and Dave Bowen.

According to early returns, Craig is leading the race with nearly 39 percent of the vote (5,021 votes). Ziegler and Bowen are trailing close behind with 33 percent and 27 percent of the vote, respectively (4,277 and 3,580 votes).

These early returns represent the early ballots that were tabulated as of today. Throughout the evening, we’ll update as today’s ballots are tabulated. More results are expected in the coming days as the Pima County Recorder’s Office validates more early ballots.

Ziegler, who has been on the council since 1997, was involved with the early foundational planning of Marana’s growth. She believes her experience in town affairs will be useful during these uncertain times.

Bowen has been a member of the council since 2011. He promises to keep roads well maintained, the police department adequately funded, parks and recreational amenities abundant and valuable desert open space protected.

Craig is a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer and has been a Dove Mountain resident since 2013. She is running on a platform to bring more representation from the Dove Mountain area to the council. Her priorities are supporting the growth of commercial business, protecting the town’s valuable desert open space from incoming housing developments, and finding a sustainable water plan.

The Marana Town Council has been considering the adoption of an increase in local sales tax in order to pay for several large capital improvement projects. Ziegler, Bowen, and Honea have said at council meetings that a sales tax increase may be necessary, but they do not want to pass one at this time due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig is publicly opposed to passing a sales tax increase.