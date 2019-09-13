24 Great Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucsón is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the unique cultural influences derived from the Spanish and Mexican periods of our history. For Hispanic Heritage Month, they’re hosting an exhibit to honor the writings of Ernesto “Neto” Portillo Jr., the Daily Star columnist and La Estrella editor who retired in June. Come see a few of his writings from 20 years’ worth of his columns sometime between Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, when the exhibit is running. But you may as well come to the opening reception! 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. 151 S. Granada Ave. Free.

Comedy Returns to Black Rock: Following a summer hiatus, The Black Rock Brewery Comedy Showcase returns with host Mo Urban at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13. Headlined by Josiah Osego (What Really Happened), the lineup includes Autumn Horvat (Comedians Who Aren’t Men), Tim Maggard, Mariah Dickson, Joel Martin (Good Enough Comedy) and Alice Valpey.

Standup with Eliot Chang and Alex Elkin at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with Performance Evaluation, Harold Alpha and Choice Cut at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed at 7:30 p.m. ($5 and $7) followed by Free Form Friday at 9 p.m. (free) at Unscrewed Theatre.

Arizona Underground Film Festival 2019. Whether or not you knew about it, the Arizona Underground Film Festival is back for its 12th year! From Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22, AZUFF is screening more than a dozen horror, documentary, drama and experimental films. This is Arizona’s “premier cult film festival” and this year will be screening films like That’s La Morte, a documentary on Italian horror; Feral, about life in the tunnels below New York; Foosballers, about people talking about their favorite quirky sport; Ghosttown, an experimental “Glitch Western”; and multiple blocks of short films. AZUFF is on a sole mission to “showcase the work of filmmakers with defiantly independent visions.” And if watching these local and independent films inspires you, you can always submit a film of your own for next year’s festival. Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22. All films at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Kids’ Improv with F.O.M.P at 1 p.m., and Spanish language standup and improv with Carcajadas: Una Noche De Comedia at 7:30 p.m., followed by round 1 of the 3 v 3 team competition at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5). Family-friendly improv with Unscrewed Family Hour at 6 p.m. and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m., followed by Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed Uncensored at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8). Standup with Jason Love at 6 p.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene ($5). Standup with Eliot Chang and Alex Elkin at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50).



Harry & The Hendersons (Free). Perhaps more important a question than “How did this get made?” is “How does this film have this kind of longevity?” As part of Loft Jr. children’s series, The Loft Cinema is screening this wacky ’80s family film about an Average American family who more or less adopt a LITERAL SASQUATCH. Featuring John Lithgow, this unexpected hit won an Oscar for Best Makeup, and inspired a spin-off TV series. This screening is sponsored by the Pima County Public Library and includes pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.



Let’s Get Physical, TMC Tucson 10K. Say that 10 times fast. Now run a kilometer, 10 times, fast (or at whatever pace you want). This course goes through the lovely rolling hills of the Painted Desert part of the Tucson Mountains, and ends with a quick descent into the shade, which is the best way for any physical activity to end, if you ask us. Proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Roadrunners and the BEYOND-Tucson Foundation, the finishers medals are super snazzy, and there are cash prizes for some of the top finishers. Why not? Packet registration and pickup is from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. 10K starts at 6:30 a.m., 5K starts at 6:45 a.m. and the Kids Dash is around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $45.