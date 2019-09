Courtesy photo

Jenny and the Mexicats: Friday, Sept. 13 @ Rialto Theatre.

Their full-flavored sound is a mezcla of rockabilly, cumbia, jazz and Gypsy. This multicultural cookery got its start when a 20-year old trumpet wielding firebrand of an English singer moved to Spain to form a band with a rockabilly double bassist and the "best flamenco/punk guitarist" in town. Clear away any buffelgrass whenblaze a trail towards the Rialto Theatre. With slamming Oakland quartet"It's enough to drive a motherfucker loco"...It would be easy to make comparisons. What singer-songwriterdoes is all her own. Reckless and blind, hammering nails, she is courageous. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...A black cat crossing your path may serve as an omen. Superstition: A Friday The 13th Burlesque Show entices and beguiles at 191 Toole..."Packed like lemmings into shiny metal boxes,"cram a diversity of musicality onto the Club Congress stage...Live large. Smile broadly. Big Grin unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at...Released on International Women's Day, "Dueña de Mi" [Owner of Me] is a fierce anthem affirming a woman's right to govern her own body.[The Black Mass] create a funky mix of Afro-Latin/cumbia. They join the weekly Friday night El Tambó dance party on the plaza at Hotel Congress. Residentsspin sides...Taking a decidedly minimalistic approach, Prelude stands in opposition to the large-scale studio production ofprevious albums: Static Noise and Ultra. Using only a nylon string guitar, micro-synth, upright piano and one condenser microphone, he allowed himself no more than two takes at each track. Filled with glitches and sonic abstractions, like the movement of fluttering butterfly wings that a camera shutter cannot quite capture, the effect is disquieting. The timbre in Lopez's voice is like that of a child reciting prayers before bed to an unseen god to "take his blessed soul." Nightmare or a lullaby? One is never quite sure. If you are hoping to attend the vinyl re-release of Brian Lopez's Prelude you still may be in luck. Although tonight's Exo Bar show is sold-out, an encore performance at the same venue has been added for Sunday, Sept 15...