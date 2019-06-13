The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 13, 2019

News

Ding Dong, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is Gone

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 2:52 PM

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has resigned from her post, effective at the end of June.

The announcement, which was proclaimed by Donald Trump on Twitter today, comes after Huckabee Sanders' continued lack of press conferences, going 94 days without a media briefing, according to the New York Times.

Trump not-so-subtly hinted at a new career path for Huckabee Sanders, in the second of two tweets, saying she should follow in the footsteps of her father, Mike, by running for governor in the state of Arkansas.

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!
 

