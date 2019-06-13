Thursday, June 13, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, June 13
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 1:00 AM
The Wanda Junes’ Sonoran desert imbued country will soon have you “drinkin’ with the devil on the front porch tonight.” At Tap + Bottle - Downtown. Details here.
Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion perform original Americana acoustically. At La Cocina. Details here.
From Austin, these Maximalist prog/grunge rockers are touring in support of their fifth album, Ghost Coast. Led by guitar wizard Dani Neff, Megafauna deliver “thinking woman’s hard rock” to eager throngs at the Surly Wench Pub. With Gardie. Details here.
Go Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox spin house at Passé. Details here.
