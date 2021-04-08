Tucson Water warning residents of thieves claiming to be water inspectors

Posted on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Tucson Water has received several complaints of individuals coming to homes and asking to be let inside to collect water samples.

Individuals arrive unannounced, show a badge, claiming to be Water Department employees and say they need to check the water in the house, including in the bedrooms. One resident discovered that personal items were missing after one individual was allowed to enter the home.

Incidents have been reported near Sunrise and Swan and Speedway and Camino Seco.

Tucson Water employees will only come to your home after an appointment has been made. Employees always have an identification badge, wear a Tucson Water uniform, and drive a marked City of Tucson/Tucson Water vehicle. They very rarely need to enter the home to collect water samples, as that can usually be done outside.

Residents who suspect they might be targeted by an imposter should refuse them entry and contact the Police Department at 911 as soon as possible.