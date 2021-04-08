Getting outside? Watch out for rattlesnakes

Posted on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Robert Villa

It's that time of year again, when rattlesnakes are more active.

Getting bit by a rattlesnake can be fatal and cause a great deal of pain, says Meghan Spyres, MD, a toxicologist with Banner Poison and Drug Information Center. The center has already helped one patient with a rattlesnake bite.

''So, if you see a snake while hiking, you definitely want to stop, maybe take a couple steps back, give it some space, and then go around it,’’ she said. “And when you do that, make sure you're also looking for any other snakes that might be out there.''

Rattlesnake venom can cause pain, swelling, redness, bruising, and even tissue necrosis at the site of the bite, she said. It can also impair blood clotting.

“It's uncommon to die from a rattlesnake bite, but it certainly can occur,’’ she said. “They can cause your whole body to kind of have a reaction. Your blood pressure can go low. And that's one of the reasons it's important to seek immediate medical care, especially in the cases that might be more severe.’’

If you are bitten, call 911 immediately, remove any tight jewelry, elevate the bite site, she said.