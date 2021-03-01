Claytoonz: Trust The Science

Monday, March 1, 2021
Pima County Justice of the Peace Fired 'Warning Shot' at Alleged Stalker
Rumor of the Week: Biden Administration Considering Tucson Mayor Romero for HUD Position
Tucson Salvage: Quick Tripping Into Tin Men, Rusted Axles and Weathered Rocking Horses
Pima County Justice of the Peace Fired 'Warning Shot' at Alleged Stalker
By NICOLE LUDDEN
On the rise: Expensive youth sports clubs have deepened the economic divide
By Alex Brychta, Christian Quezada, Emily Schmidt and Taiwo Adeshigbin/Special for Cronkite News
For LGBTQ seniors, COVID-19 worsens an epidemic of loneliness
By Samantha Molina/Cronkite News
House passes LGBTQ rights bill; critics say it tramples religious rights
By Jacob Holter/Cronkite News
Guest Perspective: We Are Working Together for Unemployed Arizonans
By Rep. David Cook and Rep. Randall Friese, Special to Tucson Weekly