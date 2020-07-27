The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Monday, July 27, 2020

Roofer dead after accidental shooting at CDO High School

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Oro Valley Police respond to the area of the shooting. - AUSTIN COUNTS
  • Austin Counts
  • Oro Valley Police respond to the area of the shooting.

An accidental shooting at Canyon Del Oro High School has left one man dead and placed the school on lockdown while Oro Valley Police conduct an investigation into how the shooting occurred on Monday, July 27.


No students were in that area of CDO’s campus where the shooting took place, but a handful of school employees were on site, according to Oro Valley Police Sgt. Amy Graham.


A worker for Progressive Roofing—a company contracted to repair the school’s aging roof—accidentally shot himself with his own handgun while performing roof repairs and then fell from the roof to the ground on Monday morning, Graham said.


The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.


“The gentleman had the gun with him and somehow he accidentally discharged the gun,” Graham said. “The other employees could see him with it and separately he fell to the ground.”


The man died after paramedics performed CPR for over 30 minutes, said Graham. While details are minimal, investigators believe the shooting was accidental, but are interviewing the employee’s co-workers to determine why the man brought a gun to his job. Graham estimates the school will reopen by Monday evening.


"Because (paramedics) took half an hour to CPR and we just recently found the gun and casings, everything is there to show us it was accidental,” Graham said. “Now that we’ve secured the weapon and now know what happened, it will stay a crime scene until we work it and interview everybody.”

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Austin Counts

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. TUSD Moving Toward Online Instruction with Schools Becoming "Learning Centers" When They Reopen in August (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Pima County Dem Party Withdraws Support from Candidate for Sheriff After His Daughter Accuses Him of Abuse (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoonz: Person Woman Man Camera TV (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. COVID-19 in Arizona: Ducey extends bar, gym closures; passes on mask mandate (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ AM COVID-19 AM Update for Friday, July 24: Total Cases Climb to 156K; Hospitalizations Remain on Plateau; Ducey Says Metrics Will Guide School Reopening; More Testing Available; MLB Is Back (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation