City Week: Weekly Picks

The Century Room Feeling jazzy? There are plenty of options this month at this new Downtown location. At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, enjoy an open mic roundup of standards, musical theater and opera hosted by pianist Elliot Jones. At 9 p.m. Sundays, multi-instrumentalist Max Goldschmid hosts the Century Room Jazz Jam. On Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m., their cocktail hour solo piano session includes rotating pianists like Sly Slipetsky, Susan Artemis and Nick Stanley. All of these have no cover! For a cover, they also have late gigs at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday, plus sets at 7 and 9 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 12, by Angelo Versace, director of jazz studies at the University of Arizona.

Various times and days, Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, various pricing, hotelcongress.com.

Critter Night at Mission Garden We all know the evenings — especially after, or even during, a monsoon — are the best times to go outside during the summer. And desert wildlife knows this too. Frogs in the canal, nighthawks in the sky, bats around neighborhoods. Each August, Mission Garden brings together wildlife agencies, nonprofits and the UA to teach the public about wildlife. Some of them even bring live animals and activities for kids! (There will also be Lahaina Shave Ice!) Bring a flashlight and a water bottle.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane, free, missiongarden.org.

‘DJ in Onederland’

The next show on the Children’s Theatre Stage at Live Theatre Workshop is the modern musical “DJ in Onederland,” which follows DJ who, in preparation for high school, feels compelled to let go of all the fun stuff, like childhood and imagination. They end up on a journey through the technicolor world of Onederland, where they meet a cast of characters who help them learn the true meaning of growing up. Written and directed by Gretchen Wirges, with original music by Michael Martinez, Richard Gremel and David Ragland.

Saturday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, $10 kids and $12 adults, livetheatreworkshop.org.