City Week: Weekly Picks

Trouble’s Trivia I am here to recommend this trivia night at the Jackrabbit Lounge because I went to it last week and it was very fun. The Jackrabbit is a bar with red lighting, retro vibes and a specialty drink called the Jackrabbit, which, to my surprise, came with a cute lil’ plastic rabbit in it that I got to keep. Trouble is a local drag queen who made us all laugh all night, and who offered every group one hint during a difficult round. I am a fan of any opportunity to reminisce about niche, forgotten corners of my memory, like the hit film series “Air Bud,” and the names of secondary characters from “High School Musical.”

7:30 p.m. Thursdays (though happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m. if you want to come early), Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road, free, thejackrabbitlounge.com

World Margarita Championship

I love this event because, though it features tastings from only Tucson and Southern Arizona restaurants, it makes no qualms about proclaiming itself as the championship for the whole world. But, hey, when you live in a Southwest City of Gastronomy, why would any other margaritas matter? Chefs and restaurants will bring food samples and margarita tastings and battle it out for the live judging and a people’s choice award. While you wander from table to table and enjoy the great power and responsibility of being a people’s choice award judge, you can also enjoy live music, interactive arts experiences and meet and greets with local chefs.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, CATALYST Arts & Maker Space at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, $80, saaca.org