City Week: Weekly Picks

Trouble’s Trivia
I am here to recommend this trivia night at the Jackrabbit Lounge because I went to it last week and it was very fun. The Jackrabbit is a bar with red lighting, retro vibes and a specialty drink called the Jackrabbit, which, to my surprise, came with a cute lil’ plastic rabbit in it that I got to keep. Trouble is a local drag queen who made us all laugh all night, and who offered every group one hint during a difficult round. I am a fan of any opportunity to reminisce about niche, forgotten corners of my memory, like the hit film series “Air Bud,” and the names of secondary characters from “High School Musical.”
7:30 p.m. Thursdays (though happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m. if you want to come early), Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road, free, thejackrabbitlounge.com
World Margarita Championship
I love this event because, though it features tastings from only Tucson and Southern Arizona restaurants, it makes no qualms about proclaiming itself as the championship for the whole world. But, hey, when you live in a Southwest City of Gastronomy, why would any other margaritas matter? Chefs and restaurants will bring food samples and margarita tastings and battle it out for the live judging and a people’s choice award. While you wander from table to table and enjoy the great power and responsibility of being a people’s choice award judge, you can also enjoy live music, interactive arts experiences and meet and greets with local chefs.
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, CATALYST Arts & Maker Space at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, $80, saaca.org
The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long
When you are watching a musical in the comfort of your own home, perhaps you’ll agree with me, that every one is a sing-a-long. But normally, when you’re watching one in public, you’re expected to refrain from singing along with Julie Andrews about cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudel. Not this time! Put on your lederhosen and head over to the Fox Tucson Theatre for the latest in the venue’s Picture Palace series. Fun for the whole family.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, $10 adults, $7.50 youth/senior/military/student, foxtucson.com
The Broadway Experience
There’s no business like show business! Treat yourself out to a night on the town immersing yourself in the magic. The Arizona Rose Theatre’s new concert features songs from Broadway favorites, all with the theme of “New Beginnings.” Wouldn’t it be luverly to spend some enchanted evening at this show?
7 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, and Sundays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, suite 329, arizonarosetheatre.com
Cool Summer Nights: Bat Night
It’s the final event in the Desert Museum’s summer nights series! Fittingly, this iteration will honor bats, the cute little queens of the night we all know and love. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is hosting hands-on activities, including measuring and identifying life-sized model bats and a chance to learn how bat’s bodies are perfectly built for flight. Make your own bat mask! Attend a fun theater presentation about some fun bat FAQs. Learn about bat conservation and bat first-aid. There is a ton to do at this week’s event, and it’s sure to be bat-tastic.
5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, $24.95 general admission, $22.95 seniors, $13.95 youth 3 to 12, free for members and kids under 3. Other discounts available, desertmuseum.org
Karaoke in a Movie Theater
I think karaoke in a movie theater is the event we didn’t know we needed. What better way to fend off the Monday blues than to belt your heart out on a big ole stage with an excellent sound system? Have a drink, sing a song, cheer for your fellow performers. How could you miss this one?
8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, free, screeningroomdowntown.com
The Elements: Fire
The Elements series at Tohono Chul is an art exhibition that is focused, in turn, on earth, air, fire and water as media, process and subject. The pieces examine human presence and responsibility in nature, the intersection of art and science, and the beauty of the world around us. Next up is the fire exhibit! Enjoy a free opening reception at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with a special performance by GAMELAN DEWI MALAM and chats with the artists. You can also attend a curator’s talk at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, or Thursday, Sept. 1.
Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Curator talks are free with the price of admission, $15 adults, $13 seniors/military/student, $6 kids 5 to 12, tohonochul.org
Fellini’s the Clowns
The Loft has been celebrating its 50th anniversary all year, but this week is the official golden anniversary. How lucky are we to live in a city with such a cool arthouse cinema. On Aug. 30, 1972, The New Loft (as it was then called) showed its very first movie: “The Clowns” by Federico Fellini. It’s only fitting that the anniversary celebration will feature the same film. The evening will also feature performances by Cirque Roots, circus-themed snacks and lots of memories from over the years. The Blacktop Grill food truck is serving food from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, $10 general admission, loftcinema.org
Rooted in Fiber: A Contemporary Fiber Exhibition
This is the last week to see this Fiber Artists of Southern Arizona exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. These beautiful works are made with techniques including piecing, stitching, rust dyeing, painting, photography, beading, foiling, felting and weaving. These lovely pieces were done by 11 local artists and are available for sale in the gardens’ gift shop.
On display 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, tucsonbotanical.org