City Week: Weekly Picks

La Encantada Live Summer Jazz Concerts
This summer night music series is a great way to hear from local musicians in an outdoor space, and maybe get shopping or eating done while you’re at it. This month features the tunes of Los Gatos Locos, featuring singer-songwriter and musician Lexa Raquel, who is about to release her debut album as an independent artist. Her influences range from rock to funk to jazz, and you’ll hear it all at this concert. Her ensemble for the performance features members and/or leaders of groups like Zona Libra, Indigo Social Club, Connie Brannock and the Pete Swan Big Band.
5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, La Encantada Central Courtyard, 2906 E Skyline Drive, free, saaca.org
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Free museum and free beer! What a way to kick off Thursday, or as I sometimes like to call it, weekend eve! Our local Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a night of live music by KXCI Community Radio DJs, food from Star Hot Dogs, and free beer from Barrio Brewing Company. You can see exhibits like Grace Rosario Perkins’ “The Relevance of Your Data,” Kenneth Tam’s “Silent Spikes,” and “Plein Air,” a group exhibition in the East Wing Galleries.
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Avenue, free, moca-tucson.org
Sonoran Desert Night Walk
Summer nights in Tucson sure are special. And so are the sunsets! Speaker, naturalist and author Pinau Merlin is partnering with Tohono Chul to host two night walks this week, so guests can check out desert wildlife activity. You’ll learn how to recognize animals by the color of their eyeshine; look at scorpions, moths and insects with a blacklight; and even eavesdrop on bats with a bat detector. I don’t know what a bat detector is, but I am excited to find out. This walk begins during the golden hour and is a great opportunity to learn more about the nature that surrounds us.
6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, $40, tohonochul.org
Women’s Health & Beauty Expo
If you’re in the mood to treat yourself Elle Woods-style, I’ve got a recommendation for you! First, have ice cream and get a pedicure. Then, go to this event. This is the 22nd annual Women’s Health and Beauty Expo in Tucson, but there are plenty of new, exciting products to check out. Local Tucson vendors will be onsite with health and wellness services, fashion items, jewelry, CBD products, hair accessories, massage technology, cosmetics and more. You’re beautiful just the way you are, ladies, but I hope you find something at this event that makes you feel good.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, free, eventbrite.com
Lucky Ducky Party
Summertime means pool party time! This 21-and-older party features music by DJ Walters the Don and food by Little Love Burger and HUB Ice Cream. And there are two big reasons why you should bring a rubber ducky to this party: It’ll get you a complimentary punch from the poolside lounge bar, and you can help contribute to a fantastic photo op, in which they aim to fill the pool up with rubber duckies. Do your duckin’ part and come on down!
2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Boulevard, $25, eventbrite.com
Glow Up and Get Down!
In the mood for a bright and colorful Saturday night? In-Rave and Lucinate Entertainment is hosting this blacklight glow party at Encore Tucson. An immersive environment with a full bar, the night features music by local artists Marz, Tega, Aziz, Xochique and Chris Tiano. Come in your favorite glow paint, neon paint or neon tape and get ready to dance. There will also be food, art and vendors so you can refuel, take dancing breaks and buy something to remember the night by, respectively.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Encore Tucson, 5851 E. Speedway Boulevard, $15, eventbrite.com
The newest show over at Red Herring Puppets features two charming bilingual tales: the first about the value of learning a second language, and the second a Mayan version of the “Legend of Chocolate.” Featuring original music by Diana Olivares and Salma Diaz, and design elements by Ignacio Garcia, Isabel Wadleigh and Lisa Sturz, it’s really not to be missed. Puppeteers Lisa Sturz and Maria Hays are incredibly talented at bringing the characters to life. The shows are designed for kids but are sure to tickle adults as well.
2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, Red Herring Puppets, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, $8, redherringpuppets.com
Tucson’s Official 247th Birthday Fiesta
I know we call it the Old Pueblo, but this sweet city sure is full of life, isn’t it? You don’t look a day over 30, old pal! Happy 247th birthday to Tucson. Come celebrate our city with the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission and the Presidio Museum for a day full of folklorico dancing, Waila music, family activities, food and fun.
6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum and the Turquoise Trail, 196 N. Court Avenue, free, visittucson.org
The Borderlands Ensemble and Luis Coronado Guel, director of the UA SBS Mexico Initiatives, are playing this musical narrative journey through the symbols and history of agave in this event at The Century Room. The Borderlands Ensemble began in 2017 to disrupt classical music traditions and present concerts that are engaging for all people. This one, for example, culminates in an optional mezcal tasting with agave expert Doug Smith. This is a lovely night.
5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, $25 concert ticket, $55 combined concert and mezcal tasting ticket, $35 for just the mezcal tasting, https://bit.ly/AgaveCenturyRoom