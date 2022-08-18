City Week: Weekly Picks

La Encantada Live Summer Jazz Concerts This summer night music series is a great way to hear from local musicians in an outdoor space, and maybe get shopping or eating done while you’re at it. This month features the tunes of Los Gatos Locos, featuring singer-songwriter and musician Lexa Raquel, who is about to release her debut album as an independent artist. Her influences range from rock to funk to jazz, and you’ll hear it all at this concert. Her ensemble for the performance features members and/or leaders of groups like Zona Libra, Indigo Social Club, Connie Brannock and the Pete Swan Big Band.

5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, La Encantada Central Courtyard, 2906 E Skyline Drive, free, saaca.org Free Third Thursdays at MOCA Free museum and free beer! What a way to kick off Thursday, or as I sometimes like to call it, weekend eve! Our local Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a night of live music by KXCI Community Radio DJs, food from Star Hot Dogs, and free beer from Barrio Brewing Company. You can see exhibits like Grace Rosario Perkins’ “The Relevance of Your Data,” Kenneth Tam’s “Silent Spikes,” and “Plein Air,” a group exhibition in the East Wing Galleries.

5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Avenue, free, moca-tucson.org

Sonoran Desert Night Walk Summer nights in Tucson sure are special. And so are the sunsets! Speaker, naturalist and author Pinau Merlin is partnering with Tohono Chul to host two night walks this week, so guests can check out desert wildlife activity. You’ll learn how to recognize animals by the color of their eyeshine; look at scorpions, moths and insects with a blacklight; and even eavesdrop on bats with a bat detector. I don’t know what a bat detector is, but I am excited to find out. This walk begins during the golden hour and is a great opportunity to learn more about the nature that surrounds us.

6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, $40, tohonochul.org

Women’s Health & Beauty Expo If you’re in the mood to treat yourself Elle Woods-style, I’ve got a recommendation for you! First, have ice cream and get a pedicure. Then, go to this event. This is the 22nd annual Women’s Health and Beauty Expo in Tucson, but there are plenty of new, exciting products to check out. Local Tucson vendors will be onsite with health and wellness services, fashion items, jewelry, CBD products, hair accessories, massage technology, cosmetics and more. You’re beautiful just the way you are, ladies, but I hope you find something at this event that makes you feel good.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, free, eventbrite.com

Lucky Ducky Party

AC Hotel Poolside Lounge Party

Summertime means pool party time! This 21-and-older party features music by DJ Walters the Don and food by Little Love Burger and HUB Ice Cream. And there are two big reasons why you should bring a rubber ducky to this party: It’ll get you a complimentary punch from the poolside lounge bar, and you can help contribute to a fantastic photo op, in which they aim to fill the pool up with rubber duckies. Do your duckin’ part and come on down!

2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Boulevard, $25, eventbrite.com