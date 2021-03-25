The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, March 25, 2021

COVID-19 Fun in General

Arizona State Fair Board to Relocate 2021 State Fair After 116 Years

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARINE 69-71, WIKI. CREATIVE COMMONS ATTRIBUTION-SHARE ALIKE 4.0 INTERNATIONAL.
Photo by Marine 69-71, Wiki. Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International.
On Thursday, March 25, the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board unanimously decided to relocate the Arizona State Fair to a larger location for 2021 after 116 years.

The state fair, set for last fall, was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) offered to host the 2021 fair on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority (WHPDA), larger than the State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.

In a letter to the board, GRIC stated, “WHPDA has the space and the know how to host and deliver a meaningful, safe and appropriately scaled outdoor event. It would be their honor to work with State and outside medical professionals to develop a plan to safely host the Arizona State Fair.”

GRIC Governor Stephen Roe said “Safety has been our number one priority during the pandemic and we are prepared to carry on this legacy for all of Arizona in the most supportive way possible.”

The GRIC offered to host a March fair; however, as the State works to finalize the date, it will likely be later this year, according to a release from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.


Since last year, the State Fair has been a location for mass testing and vaccine distribution, by relocating temporarily, this would allow them to continue.

“While we are hopeful that vaccine distribution will mean a return to normality, this temporary location gives us the ability to plan and ensure the Fair goes on no matter what,” said Jonathan Lines, Chairman of the State Fair Board.

Ducey applauded the decision by the board.

“The Arizona State Fair is a beloved annual tradition for countless Arizona families,” said Governor Ducey. “This gracious offer by the Gila River Indian Community and today’s decision by the Arizona State Fair Board ensures that another year won’t pass without a State Fair.”

Trending

Ducey Ends Mask Mandate and Other Restrictions as Arizona Distributes More Than 3 Million Vaccinations
Arizona’s Senseless Restrictions Compromised My Access to Care
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 3/25/21
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, March 25: Ducey explains why he blocked FEMA from vaccinating 210K more people in Pima County; Medically compromised county residents now eligible for vax; Set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Guest Opinion: McCain Would Be Ashamed Of Efforts To Restrict Voting In Arizona
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Ducey Ends Mask Mandate and Other Restrictions as Arizona Distributes More Than 3 Million Vaccinations

Previous Post

Ducey Ends Mask Mandate and Other Restrictions as Arizona Distributes More Than 3 Million Vaccinations

About The Author

Christina Duran

Christina Duran

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

March 25-31

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation