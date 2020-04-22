More Questions Than Answers to Trump Threat of Immigration Suspension

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
25 million unemployed. Stop immigration until Americans are all back to work. “A Truly Magnificent Move @Potus.#AmericanWorkers have been counting on you.” @AmWorkCo https://t.co/wbZi1A941b— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) April 21, 2020
“How many families would go without health care, food or otherwise if it wasn’t for immigrants working alongside native-born Americans yesterday, today and tomorrow?” Ali Noorani, the forum’s president and CEO, said in the statement.
“President Trump’s call to suspend immigration to the U.S. ignores the reality of our situation: The fact is that immigrants are standing shoulder to shoulder with U.S. citizens on the frontlines helping us get through this pandemic." https://t.co/2s5ieLqwUZ— National Immigration Forum (@NatImmForum) April 21, 2020
“For the past three years, there has been a steady effort by the Trump administration to completely shut down immigration to the United States,” Beth Werlin, the council’s executive director, said in a news release. “It is no surprise they are using the coronavirus as a pretext to advance this agenda. Our political leaders should be focused on containing and preventing further spread of the virus, but instead are attempting to scapegoat immigrants.
The Trump administration has been working to shut down immigration for years.— American Immigration Council (@immcouncil) April 21, 2020
They are using the coronavirus as a pretext to justify one of the largest power grabs in our history and fundamentally reshape one of the core tenants of America.https://t.co/rFFScTW2ta