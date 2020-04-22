More Questions Than Answers to Trump Threat of Immigration Suspension

click to enlarge Courtsy of Shutterstock

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

25 million unemployed. Stop immigration until Americans are all back to work. “A Truly Magnificent Move @Potus.#AmericanWorkers have been counting on you.” @AmWorkCo https://t.co/wbZi1A941b — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) April 21, 2020

“President Trump’s call to suspend immigration to the U.S. ignores the reality of our situation: The fact is that immigrants are standing shoulder to shoulder with U.S. citizens on the frontlines helping us get through this pandemic." https://t.co/2s5ieLqwUZ — National Immigration Forum (@NatImmForum) April 21, 2020

The Trump administration has been working to shut down immigration for years.



They are using the coronavirus as a pretext to justify one of the largest power grabs in our history and fundamentally reshape one of the core tenants of America.https://t.co/rFFScTW2ta — American Immigration Council (@immcouncil) April 21, 2020