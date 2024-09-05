Hot Picks: Week of Sept. 5, 2024

NOIRLAB is opening its doors for free public walks on Sept. 6. Visitors will even get to view the sun through safe solar Telescopes.

“Birds of North America”

THROUGH SEPT. 15

“Birds of North America,” a play by Anna Ouyang Moench, is staged at the Invisible Theatre through Sept. 15. Directed by Gretchen Wirges, this production stars Dennis O’Dell and Hannah Turner. “Birds of North America” explores the complexities of familial relationships set against the backdrop of birdwatching. The Tucson Audubon Society is a community partner for this production.

The Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $42, various times, 520-882-9721,

invisibletheatre.com





Art Walk

SEPT. 5

On September’s art walk, the Wilde Meyer Gallery will host a show featuring a variety of gallery favorites, light refreshments, and live music by harpist Vanessa Myers.

Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 170, Tucson, free admission, 4 to 7 p.m.,

wildemeyer.com





Free Public Visits to NOIRLab

SEPT. 6

NOIRLab is a U.S. laboratory for ground-based optical-infrared astronomy. Tours begin at 10 a.m. The NOIRLab tour leader greets the group and provides safety tips. Visitors will be given a walking tour of the NOIRLab Headquarters, followed by a presentation about NOIRLab and its facilities in the conference room. Visitors will be able to view the sun through safe solar telescopes.

Kitt Peak National Observatory, 950 N. Cherry Avenue, Tucson, free, 9 to 11:30 a.m., noirlab.edu, kpno@noirlab.edu





Healing Herb Walk

SEPT. 7

Wild The Healing Herb Walk is the first Saturday of each month at Mission Garden. Discover some of the 50 therapeutic plants included in Mission Garden’s Moore Medicinal Garden. The plants are indigenous to the American Southwest deserts and, in many cases, have been used for millennia. At Mission Garden, modern herbalists are carrying on the practice. Raven Bolas, one of the local herbalists who contributes to the garden’s planting and upkeep, will lead the stroll.

Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson, $10, 8 to 9 a.m.,

missiongarden.org





“Frida & the Desert Exhibition”

SEPT. 8

In the aptly named “Frida & the Desert Exhibition,” guests can experience the splendor of the desert through the eyes of Frida Kahlo. Meet the artists inspired by Kahlo, and discover their magnificent works.

Mariana de la Vega Gallery & Studio, 1918 E. Prince Road,

Tucson, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

connectingheartsandminds.com





“Stages of Imagination”

SEPT. 9

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, in cooperation with Korins Studio, presents “Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.” The showcase explores the visionary universe of Emmy Award-winning and three-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer Korins. He is recognized for designing shows like “Hamilton,” and the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition. This exhibition will highlight his work, notably the miniature scale models he develops during the design process.

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, visit website for pricing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., theminitimemachine.org





Celtic Thunder: Odyssey

SEPT. 10

Founded in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multidimensional musical and theatrical ensemble known worldwide for its emotionally charged performances and cutting-edge productions. The album “Odyssey” pays tribute to Celtic Thunder’s rich musical tradition while breaking new ground. The evocative voyage through time, sound and culture is educational and enjoyable.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $43, 8 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com









The Frights

SEPT. 11

Formed in Poway, California, The Frights features lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Mikey Carnevale, bassist/backing vocalist Richard Dotson, drummer Marc Finn and lead guitarist/backing vocalist Jordan Clark. The musicians meld surf, classic punk, and doo-wop, producing songs that are catchy, absurd and dramatic.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $43, 8 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com





The Polyphonic Spree

SEPT. 12

Singer/songwriter Tim DeLaughter formed The Polyphonic Spree, a Dallas-based choral rock band, in 2000. It will make its way to Tucson, compete with pop and rock songs reinforced by a choir and flute, trumpet, French horn, trombone, violin, viola, cello, percussion, piano, guitars, bass, drums, electronic keyboards, and EWI. They make one-of-a-kind and exhilarating sounds that catch your ears with electric beats and rhythms.

Rialto Theatre, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com