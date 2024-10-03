City Week: Week of Oct. 3, 2024

“Nightfall Reign of Terror”

OCT. 4

When the moon rises and the monsters come out Tucson’s Night Falls upon us. In this living nightmare ,you can experience terrifying haunted mazes, roaming scares, and even varying theatrical shows. There will also be horrifyingly delicious food and drinks, as well as family-friendly attractions.

Old Tucson 201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson, $44, 6:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., oldtucson.com





“Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town”

OCT. 5

Originally built 1961, Trail Dust Town is Tucson’s preferred destination for old western fun. Come join the town’s 10th annual Oktoberfest, there will be local crafted beer, attractions and delicious German food. New visitors can experience unique shops and live music!

Trail Dust Town 6541 E. Tanque verde Road, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00p.m.





“Azul Azul & Rita Verben”

OCT. 6

Azul Azul is a Bolivian band from Santa Cruz that were put on the map from their first recorded album “El Corte de La Banana.” The Music has a mixture of Cumbia merengue, pop, hip-hop and reggaetón with elements of 50s rock! Hear them perform their biggest album that won gold and platinum awards, “El Sapo,” at Hotel Congress.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $20, 7 p.m.,

hotelcongress.com





“A Century of Surrealism”

OCT. 7

A century of surrealism is an exhibition meant to mark 100 years of a movement that changed the way we create and view art. Surrealism is meant to transcend reason and attract your subconscious mind. It uses impossible images and juxtapositions, revealing personal thoughts and intricacies of the mind. The artwork included in this exhibition includes pieces from the surrealist movement of the mid 1920s to 1980s.

The University of Arizona Museum of Art 1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson, $8, 10:00 am - 4:30 p.m.,

artmuseum.arizona.ed





“Contemplations Student Art Exhibition”

OCT. 8

Pima is hosting their annual student exhibit located at their downtown campus art gallery. “Contemplations” displays artworks created by Pima art students meant to represent their talent and growth. The gallery is open during college hours and may be found on the second level of the CC building.

Pima downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave, Tucson, free, 5:00 p.m., pimaarts.com





“Murder at the Magic Show II”

OCT. 9

The headlining Magician Ross has been chosen as the Arizona Stage Magician of the year and has performed in numerous places from Hollywood to the Las Vegas strip. Murder at the Magic Show II is a comedy mystery magic show with plenty of audience interaction, where you will participate in tons of magic and mystery.

Mystery & Magic Dinner Theater 2526 E. Grant Road, Dante’s Fire, Tucson, $89, 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., tuscondinnertheater.com





“Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars”

OCT. 10

Disney on Ice is returning to the Tucson Arena where Mickey and Minnie go through timeless stories of Aladdin, Cars, Cinderella, Toy Story and even today’s favorites like Encanto, Frozen and Moana. Kids can make memories with their favorite characters like Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Tiana and Rapunzel!

Tucson Convention Center Arena 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $22, 7:00 p.m.,

tucsonconventioncenter.com