City Week: Week of March 13, 2025

Spring Ikebana Exhibit

TO MARCH 16

The Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson is hosting the Spring Ikebana Exhibit. Ikebana transforms simple elements like a single flower or branch into profound expressions of fleeting beauty, emphasizing the uniqueness of each encounter. The event gives the public the chance to see live demonstrations, explore the tranquil koi pond and experience the gardens as a living art gallery.

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., yumegardens.org

Santa Cruz Open Studio Tour

MARCH 14 TO MARCH 16

Southern Arizona’s art scene takes center stage with the Open Studio Tour, showcasing the talents of more than 50 local artists from Sahuarita to Nogales. This invites art enthusiasts to explore creative spaces in Amado, Green Valley, Tubac, Tumacacori and Rio Rico, offering a glimpse into the artistic process. The Annual Gallery Night & Raffle is March 14.

Tubac Center of the Arts 9 Plaza Road, Tubac, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tubacarts.org

The Temptations

MARCH 15

The Temptations, hailed as global entertainment icons, are set to deliver a powerhouse performance that showcases their contribution to music. Under the leadership of Dr. Otis Williams, The Temptations perform songs like “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”.

Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita Diamond Center, 1100 W. Mine Road, Sahuarita, tickets start at $30, 8 p.m., ddcaz.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

MARCH 16

Downtown Tucson will transform into a vibrant celebration of Irish culture at the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival. This family-friendly festival offers live Irish music, traditional dancers and engaging entertainment that captures the essence of Celtic heritage. Attendees can explore a variety of food and merchandise vendors, while children can partake in fun activities. The parade, a highlight of the event, showcases colorful floats, military units, local dignitaries and cultural groups, creating a spirited procession through the heart of the city.

Armory Park 220 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., tucsonspatricksday.com

Mirror Lab Tours

MARCH 17

UA has been called one of the foremost authorities on astronomical innovation. This 90-minute tour showcases the creation of the world’s largest and most advanced giant telescope mirrors. This immersive experience highlights groundbreaking engineering and optical technology, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the revolutionary processes shaping the future of space exploration. .

Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab, 933 N. Cherry Avenue, Tucson, $25, 1 to 3 p.m., mirrorlab.Arizona.edu

“LoveRules”

MARCH 18

Hank Willis Thomas’ exhibition “LoveRules” examines the impact of commodity, identity and media on African-American culture through a mix of photography and sculpture. “LoveRules” showcases Thomas’ series “Branded and Unbranded.” This critiques corporate America’s use of race in advertising, with “Branded” exploring sports iconography and “Unbranded” removing logs to reveal dehumanizing cultural tropes..

The University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson, $8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., artmuseum.arizona.edu

Martha Graham Dance Company

MARCH 19

The Martha Graham Dance Company celebrates 100 years of dance with “Graham100.” Since its founding in 1926, Graham’s revolutionary and distinctly American dance style has inspired countless artists and captivated audiences across the globe. This three-season program honors her legacy through a dynamic mix of performances, new productions, exhibitions, and film screenings. Attendees will also be able to engage in thought-provoking discussions, educational activities and explore publications that delve into Graham’s transformative impact on modern dance. Don’t miss this chance to witness the evolution of dance and celebrate a century of artistic innovation.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $40, 7:30 p.m., arts.arizona.edu

Wild West Steampunk Convention

MARCH 20

Step into a world of Victorian-inspired fantasy and adventure at the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention 13, hosted at the Casino Del Sol Conference Center. This immersive event offers a bustling vendor hall and artist alley filled with creative, handcrafted treasures, alongside engaging panels and workshops that delve into the fascinating world of Steampunk. Thrill seekers can test their skills on the Nerf dueling grounds or enjoy the elegance and strategy of Tea Dueling, while the Drag & Burlesque Show promises entertainment.

Casino Del Sol Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., casinodelsol.com