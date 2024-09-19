Hot Picks: Week of Sept. 19, 2024

Enjoy magic close up and personal at ‘Carnival of Illusions theater.’ set for Saturday, Sept. 21.

“Murder at the Magic Show II”

Sept. 20

The headlining Magician Ross has been hinted as the Arizona Stage Magician of the year and has performed in numerous places from Hollywood to the Las Vegas strip. “Murder at the Magic Show II” is a comedy mystery magic show with plenty of audience interaction.

Mystery & Magic Dinner Theater, 2526 E. Grant Road, Dante’s fire, Tucson, $89, 6:30 to 10 p.m.,

Tuscondinnertheater.com





“Carnival of Illusions Theater”

Sept. 21

Prepare for 90 minutes of perplexing magic, wit and entertainment. The show features top magicians from “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion,” the Las Vegas Strip, Broadway and beyond. During this participatory mind-bending encounter, the magicians perform within inches from the audience.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $50, show times vary,

carnivalofillusions.com





“Arizona Theatre Company: Dial M for Murder”

Sept. 22

This classic revenge thriller has been adapted to current audiences by ATC renowned playwright Jeffrey Hatcher. Frederick Knott’s suspenseful play was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock into the 1954 motion picture. This adaptation gave the cat and mouse story new layers of mystery and emotion that really resonated with theatergoers of the time. “Dial M” is sure to keep audiences entertained with witty dialogue and enthralling mysteries.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $48, 7 p.m., atc.org





“Saving Cheetahs: An Evening with Dr. Laurie Marker at Reid Park Zoo”

Sept. 23

Dr. Laurie Marker, founder of Cheetah Conservation Fund, will be hosting a multimedia presentation where she’ll discuss current attempts to reintroduce cheetahs into India and CCF’s work in disrupting the illegal wildlife trade in the Horn of Africa. Also to be discussed is CCF’s holistic approach to conservation, education and research on saving cheetahs in Namibia. Tickets include light appetizers and beverages.

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., $10-$25, reidparkzoo.org





“Hot Blues Tuesdays at Gaslight Music Hall”

Sept. 24

The Gaslight Music Hall hosts their Blues Tuesday so guests can come enjoy favorite tunes by the best local bands in Tucson. This show will feature Aaron McCall Band and the Porch Rockers.

Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, $27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gaslightmusichall.com





“Thee Sinseers & The Altons at Rialto Theater”

Sept. 25

Thee Sinseers is making its way from East LA to Tucson offering its unique style of R&B. With love songs that have slow tempos, great choruses and reverb, their music captures that sweet soul sound. The Altons are a soul rock group with rhythms reminiscent of latin tempos. Its songs have intense grooves that are sure to get audiences moving along to the beat.

Rialto Theater, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $25-$45, 8 p.m,

rialtotheatre.co





“100th Annual Cochise County Fair”

Sept. 26

This is an old fashioned carnival with a college rodeo and professional bull riding exhibit. This carnival doesn’t just offer rides but also musical performances and agricultural competitions, as well as art displays and, of course, food vendors.

Cochise County Fairgrounds, 3677 Leslie Canyon Road, Douglas, $5, Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,

cochise-county-fair.com