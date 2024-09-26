City Week: Week of Sept. 26, 2024

the Tucson Symphony Orchestra has a number of events planned at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall this fall.

“MOMIX: ALICE”

SEPT. 27

MOMIX’s captivating new production, “ALICE,” transports guests to a surreal universe where reality bends and imagination reigns supreme. Dancers turn into characters from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” including caterpillars, white rabbits, mad hatters and the Queen of Hearts. With mind-bending acrobatics, fascinating illusions, and quirky surprises; everything is possible on this adventure.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, $39, 7:30 p.m., arizonaartslive.com





Chayanne: Bailemos Otra Vez Tour

SEPT. 28

Bailemos Otra Vez is the 15th studio album by Puerto Rican singer Chayanne. With over four decades of musical experience, Puerto Rican singer Chayanne is a favorite of millions of fans, who are celebrating his return to the stage after a five-year break with his new “Bailemos Otra Vez Tour 2024.”

Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $101, 8 p.m., tucsonconventioncenter.com





Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mozart And Tchaikovsky

SEPT. 29

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall hosts Tchaikovsky’s final musical piece, and proclamation of forbidden love — the sixth symphony, “Pathétique.” David Fray makes his TSO debut playing Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21.” The TSO also premieres the very engaging music of the current Chicago Symphony composer-in-residence, Anna Clyne, with “This Midnight Hour.” With José Luis Gomez conducting and Fray on piano.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $14, 2 p.m.,

tucsonsymphony.org





“Forces of Nature: Photographic Works” by Lorraine DarConte

SEPT. 30

Lorraine A. DarConte is a photographer who spent much of the pandemic lockdown in Santa Barbara, California, chasing local wildlife with her camera, taking advantage of the county’s serene areas, gorgeous shores, calm bird sanctuaries and wetlands. Seeing both common and exotic species, including white egrets, gulls, sandpipers, pelicans, black-necked stilts. DarConte spent almost a year in relative seclusion and editing hundreds of images to share with the public in Sonoran Desert Museum.

Sonora Desert Museum’s Baldwin Gallery, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, $30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

visittucson.org









“Butterfly Magic”

OCT. 1

Over 30 species of butterflies will be on display, and over 100 species will be displayed over the course of their seasons. Their butterfly species signage will make recognizing your favorite butterflies simple, and their staff can answer questions and give out facts.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., tucsonbotanical.org





“Stages of Imagination”

OCT. 2

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, in cooperation with Korins Studio, presents an unprecedented exhibition, “Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.” The showcase explores the visionary universe of Emmy Award-winning and three-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer Korins, who is recognized for designing events like “Hamilton” and the impressive Van Gogh Exhibition. This exhibition will highlight his work, notably the miniature scale models he develops during the design process.

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., theminitimemachine.org





Taylor Acorn

OCT. 3

Taylor Acorn responsible for infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again,” “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting,” Acorn is leaving her own footprint in the pop-punk community, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. Her concerts aim to have a space open for anyone who loves music.

Rialto Theatre, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com