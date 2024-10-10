City Week: Week of Oct. 10, 2024

One of many events to be held in the tucson area. (old tucson/Submitted)

“Nightfall Reign of Terror”

to OCT. 27

With Halloween slowly approaching, now is the time to don masks and appear at Nightfall. In this living nightmare, guests can experience terrifying haunted mazes, roaming scares and varying theatrical shows. There will also be horrifyingly delicious food and drinks, as well as family-friendly attractions.

Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson, $44, 6 to 11:30 p.m., oldtucson.com





Film Fest Tucson

OCT. 10

Film Fest Tucson is a film festival where filmmakers and audiences come together to enjoy feature-length and short films. The festival also hosts post-screening Q&As, where the directors and audience interact directly. Its top-quality projection and sound, along with venues that host panels and parties, make Film Fest a must-go event for the fall.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 4 to 8:30 p.m., filmfesttuscon.org





Carnival of Illusion Theater

OCT. 12

Prepare for 90 minutes of perplexing magic, wit and entertainment. The top magicians from “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn and Teller’s Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” the Las Vegas Strip and Broadway come together for this mind-bending encounter. The magicians perform within inches of the audience.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $50, 9 to 10 p.m., carnivalofillusion.com





“Sonidos Latinoamericanos”

OCT. 13

“Sonidos Latinoamericanos” blends wind, string and piano for a program that includes Amy Beach’s Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet, Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion for Piano Trio and Paquito D’ Rivera: Aires Tropicales for Wind Quintet.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, $25, 2 to 3 p.m., tucsonsymphony.org





“Contemplations-Student Art Exhibition”

OCT. 14

Pima Community College will host its annual student exhibit at its Downtown campus art gallery. “Contemplations” represents Pima art students’ talent and growth through art. The art gallery is open during college hours and may be found on the second level of the CC building.

Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson, free, 5 p.m., pimaarts.com





Trester Festival for Latin American Music

OCT. 15

The fifth annual Trester Festival for Latin American music hosts concerts that highlight piano pieces from Argentina, Brazil, and the United States. Argentinian pianist Daniela Salinas will perform the first portion of the 2024-2025 Trester Festival, featuring pieces by Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla, Gershwin and others.

Holsclaw Hall, 10l7 N. Olive Road, Tucson, $10, 7 to 8 p.m., keyboard.music.arizona.edu





“Mols and Suz: One Night Only”

OCT. 15

Molly McKasson and Susan Claassen are a comedy duo from the mid-1970s to late 1980s. Accompanied by Alejandro Canelos, this “One Night Only” performance will feature scenes from decades ago that are as relevant today as when originally performed. Their style of comedy has been compared to Elaine May and Mike Nichols and Second City.

Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $37, 7:30 p.m., invisibletheatere.com





Loft Film Fest

OCT. 16

The Loft Film Fest is an annual festival hosted by the nonprofit Loft Cinema. Celebrating its 14th year, it is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign, and classic films and celebrating the work of established and upcoming directors.

The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $15, various times, loftcinema.org