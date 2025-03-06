City Week: Week of March 6, 2025

Cologuard Classic ROCQ Fest Concert Series

MAR.7

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, featuring a mix of iconic rap and country talent. Legendary artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc will take the stage, each bringing their own unique sound to the crowd. Vanilla Ice will remind fans why he remains a hip-hop icon, while Rob Base, the Harlem-born rapper, will get the crowd moving with his classic “It Takes Two.” Tone Loc brings “Wild Thing.” On Saturday, Koe Wetzel and rising country star Dylan Marlowe will also deliver their own blend of rock and southern country.

Rillito Park Racetrack Racetrack, 4502 N. First Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $40, 4 to 7 p.m., rocqfest.com

Saguaro Slam Charity Pickleball Tournament

Mar. 8

The first Saguaro Slam Pickleball Tournament is set to bring together players for a fun and competitive day, all in support of a great cause. Benefiting The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps youth programs, the tournament features a mixed-doubles, round-robin format divided by age and skill level, ensuring everyone can participate. While registration and play are free, donations are highly encouraged to help support local youth initiatives. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase your skills while positively impacting the community. Join the group for a day of sport, giving back, and fun of the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club.

Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road, Tucson, free, 7 to 9 a.m., tucsonracquetclub.com

36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

Mar.9

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the lively world of the Arizona Renaissance Festival. This event blends medieval amusement with a 16-stage theater, jousting tournaments, arts and crafts, creating a full day of non-stop adventure. Visitors can mingle with over 2,000 costumed characters, enjoy feasts like giant turkey legs, try their luck at games, and shop from more than 200 artisan vendors. Whether you’re cheering on knights or exploring the vibrant village of Fairhaven, there’s something for everyone at this unforgettable celebration of 16th century European charm.

Arizona Renaissance Festival, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60 Gold Canyon, $36, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., arizona.renfestinfo.com

“Wild West Day Park”

Mar. 10

The Wild West Entertainment Park at Old Tucson is back with exciting interactive shows. Visitors can enjoy everything from gunfights and stunt performances to magical acts and saloon shows, all set in a lively Wild West atmosphere. With rides, mini-golf, midway games, and a chance to pan for gold at the Greedy Mining Company. Old Tucson has plenty of saloons for food as well from barbecue, creameries and cantinas. Everything a cowboy/cowgirl needs to relax is all there.

Old Tucson 201 Kinney Road, Tucson, $25, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., oldtucson.com

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Mar. 11

Lyle Lovett — a Texas-based singer, composer and actor — has become a musical icon whose style spans country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues. Over a career that includes 14 albums, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of American music, captivating audiences with storytelling and diverse influences. Whether performing solo, with his Duo, or accompanied by his Large Band, Lovett’s live shows explore his talent and a testament to his status as a legendary performer. With accolades such as four Grammy Awards and the Americana Music Association’s Inaugural Trailblazer Award, his contributions to music continue to resonate with fans worldwide. For anyone seeking a rich, dynamic musical experience, witnessing a Lovett performance is an opportunity to see one of America’s most compelling artists.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7:30 to 9 p.m., foxtucson.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Mar. 12

The Tucson Roadrunners will face off against the Ontario Reign at the Tucson Convention Center Arena in an exciting professional ice hockey showdown. As the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club affiliate, the Roadrunners bring fast-paced action and intense competition to the ice for fans of all ages. Attendees can enjoy a variety of snacks, from classic popcorn to refreshing soft drinks and ice cream, making it the perfect outing for family and friends. The game offers an incredible opportunity to experience live sports while indulging in your favorite arena treats. Don’t miss the chance to witness thrilling hockey action and cheer on the Roadrunners as they battle the Ontario Reign.

Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 6:30 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.com

Starlight Date Night

Mar. 13

Have a date under the stars for a romantic evening at the planetarium, where you can enjoy a live astronomy star talk or an exciting laser light music show. Tickets grant access to all science exhibits, enhanced with romantic lighting and music, along with themed activities to add an extra touch of magic to your night. If the weather permits, guests can also enjoy stargazing through powerful telescopes with the help of Flandrau’s staff.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 East University Boulevard, Tucson, $25 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., flandrau.org