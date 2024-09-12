Hot Picks: Week of Sept. 12, 2024

The best way to learn about the history of tucson may just be by taking a walking tour with a local expert.

Lantern Festival

SEPT. 14

The Lantern Festival is for everyone to enjoy an evening of music, dancing, shopping, arts and crafts, food and beverage vendors and a free kids’ zone. At nightfall, organizers encourage guests to contribute a lantern bearing messages of milestones, goals, dreams or memories of a departed loved one.

San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison Avenue, Benson, tickets start at $17, 3 to 8 p.m., visittucson.org





Mexican Independence Day Concert

SEPT. 15

The Consulate of México in Tucson hosts a concert celebrating Mexican Independence Day and the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebration has become a Tucson tradition that Mexicans and Americans look forward to. The Tucson Symphony Orchestra will perform Mexican and Latin American classical music with Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlán, Compañía de Danza Folklórica, mezzo-soprano Diana Peralta, and Ballet Tucson.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, free, 7 p.m., comunidadestuc@sre.gob.mx





Old Tucson Historical Tour

SEPT. 6

Learn about Old Tucson’s notable movie productions and its rich history. Each of its 60-minute semi-private tours is led by an Old Tucson historian, who ensures guests come away with fun facts.

Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road, Tucson, $17, 10 a.m., oldtucson.com





Ricky Montgomery: One Rick to Rule Them All Tour

SEPT. 17

American singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery’s music went viral, leading to a deal with Warner Records. Armed with new songs from “Rick(y)” and “Montgomery Ricky,” he will bring alternative pop to the Rialto.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $30, 7 p.m., rialtotheatre.com





“Forces of Nature: Photographic Works by Lorraine DarConte”

SEPT. 18

Lorraine A. DarConte is a photographer who spent much of the pandemic lockdown in Santa Barbara chasing local wildlife with her camera. She took advantage of serene areas, gorgeous shores, calm bird sanctuaries and wetlands, witnessing common and exotic species, including white egrets, gulls, sandpipers, pelicans and black-necked stilts. DarConte spent almost a year in relative seclusion, editing hundreds of images to share with the public.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Baldwin Gallery, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, $29.95 adults, $19.95 youth ages 3 to 12, free for Desert Museum members, Native Americans (with Tribal ID or CIB) and children ages 2 and younger, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., desertmuseum.org





Alejandro Fernández

SEPT. 19

Latin Grammy winner Alejandro Fernández has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, earning him the nickname “El Potrillo” — or “The Colt” — from the media and fans. Early in his career, he played traditional, earthy Mexican folk music like mariachi and ranchera. However, his most recent work has concentrated on mainstream pop songs.

AVA Amphitheater, Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, tickets start at $48, 8 p.m., casinodelsol.com