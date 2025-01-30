City Week: Week of Jan. 30, 2025

Catalina Wine (and Other Beverages) Mixer

JAN. 29

Meet fun Tucson friends at this mixer, which includes a live DJ, basic masks and accessories for the masquerade/glow party theme, gift bags and free energy readings by Healing Touch & Energy Flow LLC. Mediterranean buffet with gluten-free options. Hosted by the Oro Valley / Tucson / Marana Social Club.

Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin Tucson, $25 cash only at the door, 5 to 9 p.m.

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show at the Expo Center

JAN. 29 TO FEB. 9

The JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show is a premier event that attracts industry professionals from around the globe, showcasing a vast array of jewelry, minerals, and gems. As part of the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show, it offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest designs, innovative ideas, and the finest selections from manufacturers and wholesalers worldwide. Visitors can interact with jewelry designers, miners, and liquidators from diverse countries, including the USA, Mexico, India, Thailand, and others. This event is a must-attend for anyone in the jewelry industry or enthusiasts seeking to discover the best of global craftsmanship and trends.

Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, $15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., jogsshow.com

“La Boheme”

FEB. 1

Arizona Opera invites audiences to experience the timeless charm of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème,” a tale of love, mistaken identity, and humor set in 19th century Paris. The story follows the passionate romance between Rodolfo, a poet and Mimi, a fragile seamstress. With its breathtaking music and poignant emotions, “La Bohème” remains one of the most beloved operas in the world.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $45, 2 p.m., azopera.org

Cactus Classic Softball

FEB. 6 TO FEB. 9

D2 Cactus Classic Softball, held at Lincoln Regional Park in Tucson, features teams from DIII, NAIA, and junior colleges. Attendees can also enjoy picnic spots, scenic walking paths and nearby recreational amenities like soccer fields and basketball courts, making it a perfect day out for sports enthusiasts and families.

Lincoln Regional Park, 8100 E. Escalante Road, Tucson, $10, various times, tigsports.com

Wendy Landers

FEB. 7

Wendy Landers plays “elegant and hypnotic modal jazz improv on the keyboards” during Stacks Book Club’s monthly author event.

Stacks Book Club, Oro Valley Marketplace, 1880 E. Tangerine Road, Suite 140, Oro Valley, free, stacksbookclub.com

ONGOING

“Ripcord”

TO FEB. 2

“Ripcord,” a witty and heartwarming comedy, will run at Live Theatre Workshop through Feb. 2. The play follows Abby, a cantankerous woman forced to share her prime senior living space with the overly cheerful Marilyn, leading to a hilarious battle of one-upmanship that uncovers deeper truths about both women. Directed by Nancy Davis Booth and stars Rhonda Hallquist and Gretchen Wires.

Live Theatre Workshop 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, $28, various times and days, livetheatreworkshop.org

“All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch” at Pusch House Museum

TO FEB. 8

Visit the historic Steam Pump Ranch to see the Pusch House Museum’s new exhibit, “All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch.” Running through Saturday, Feb. 8, the exhibit shows how ranch owners and their employees spent their days making a living from the late 1800s until early 2000. Free museum tours are self-guided with docents available to answer questions. Donations accepted.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, visit website for hours, ovhistory.org

“Blues in the Night”

TO FEB. 15

A musical celebration of the blues and its impact on American music, this toe-tapping revue weaves the tales of three women and one man as they navigate love, heartbreak, and rebirth. Set in 1930s Chicago, this emotionally uplifting narrative showcases 26 of the hottest torch songs by blues and jazz legends such as Bessie Smith, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Ida Cox and Benny Goodman, among others. Join us to celebrate a uniquely American music genre on this powerful journey through the hearts of four of the country’s finest crooners, accompanied by a live band and a soundtrack featuring an array of America’s greatest composers.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, various times, tickets start at $33, atc.org

“Reprieve” by Dana Roes

TO MARCH 7

The Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College presents “Reprieve,” a solo exhibition by Dana Roes, dean of arts. This exhibit combines selections from Roes’ “Untitled” (2022-2023) collection, her evocative “Future Tense” series, and features new works that offer an introspective exploration of space, transition, and resilience. A reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, with a lecture at 6 p.m.

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, Center for the Arts-West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, free, pima.edu

Barbara Jo and Pat Dolan Art Exhibition at Adobe Barn Gallery

TO MARCH 16

Barbara Jo and Pat Dolan’s art exhibit started last week, but their opening reception is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The Adobe Barn Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 16, and by appointment. A closing reception with presentations by the artists is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Adobe Barn Gallery at the Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle, free admission, various hours, trianglelranch.com, triangleart@gmail.com

“Cronan The Barbarian”

TO MARCH 30

The Gaslight Theatre presents “Cronan the Barbarian,” a hilarious and epic adventure set in a chaotic ancient world. When lawlessness spreads, the legendary hero Cronan, part man and part myth, rises to fight for his people, armed only with his strength and a mystical sword. This parody, perfect for all ages, promises a thrilling and comedic journey as Cronan battles impossible odds to bring peace to a turbulent world.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, $28, various times, thegaslighttheatre.com