A Joyful Experience: Tucson Jazz Festival offers a plethora of experiences

click to enlarge (Tucson Jazz Festival/ Submitted) The Tucson Jazz Festival spotlights local, national and international acts.

Jazz is an art form that people of different backgrounds and generations can enjoy and appreciate. The Tucson Jazz Festival brings jazz into different spaces so old and new fans can have a range of experiences.

This year, the festival is Friday, Jan. 17, to Saturday, Jan. 25.

Festival events will be held at spaces such as the Century Room at Hotel Congress, the Lounge at ATC, the Rialto Theatre, the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown, the Grand Tucson, Corbett’s and Fox Tucson Theatre.

This year, on Jan. 20, they will be activating a speakeasy in Corbett’s basement. It will be an immersive experience, with audience members surrounded by video screens playing art and films.

Executive and artistic director Khris Dodge said the festival was designed for people with differing levels of interest in jazz music.

“The folks that know the ins and outs of every little nuance of all the artists, that’s a wonderful person to have, that just really knows their history. But I purposely program the festival to make sure that what we're doing is accessible to people that are new to jazz. I’m a strong believer that anything that we have here, if you love to listen to live music, you're going to love a performance because you're getting the best of the best of people that perform live music,” Dodge said.

Dodge said that this year, he was guided by the concept of “joy.” He looked for artists that bring joy to the stage in different ways.

“I think it’s an important thing for us to have and express. As music brings people together, why not bring people together and have us experience something positive?” Dodge said.

New additions this year are a Sunday brunch with Matthew Whitaker on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Grand Tucson, 33 S. Sixth Avenue, and TJF talks with jazz artists such as Delfeayo Marsalis, Gunhild Carling, Matthew Whitaker, Emmet Cohen, Paquito D’Rivera and Caity Gyorgy at the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Boulevard.

During the TJF talks, music historian, journalist and author Ashley Kahn will have intimate conversations with the artists.

“It gives the audience a change to really meet an artist and get a little more in depth feel and view on who that artist is and what they're about,” Dodge said.

Also new are burlesque/jazz shows on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lounge at ATC, 330 S. Scott Avenue.

“There is correlation and roots of the beginning of jazz and burlesque. They coalesce with each other, and we have some really top performers in the burlesque world in and around Tucson that are national and international winners. So, we partnered with them to bring that their artistry with a live jazz band,” Dodge said.

Grammy Award-winning artist Paquito D’Rivera will open the festival on Friday, Jan. 17, with a performance at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street.

“He's helped define the Latin jazz genre on his instruments, which are saxophone and clarinet. He’s one of the tops in that world and helped define a category. He’s going to be here, and he hasn't been here really in decades. So, for him to grace our stages and to be in Tucson is truly an honor,” Dodge said.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis, a member of the famed Marsalis family, will perform with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a 16-piece jazz orchestra from New Orleans, at the Rialto. Their opening act will be the New Breed Brass Band, a Grammy-nominated group from New Orleans.

The Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio, along with Gerald Clayton and Anthony Wilson, will perform at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, on Friday, Jan. 24. An NEA Jazz Master, Charles Lloyd has been making his mark on the jazz world since the 1960s.

“He’s never been here, and he doesn't go out on the road very much. So, to have him here is truly a blessing. That’s another secret gem to the festival. Having somebody of Mr. Lloyd's stature here as part of the festival is huge for us,” Dodge said.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the festival will close with a performance from Grammy-nominated singer and drummer Sheila E. and the E. Train at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street.

Each year, one of the cornerstones of the festival is the free Downtown Jazz Fiesta, which will be held in and around Corbett’s at 340 N. Sixth Avenue. It will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

This year’s headliner will be the New Breed Brass Band, a Grammy-nominated group from New Orleans.

Dodge said with the event, they can expose jazz to the greater community and spotlight local artists.

The event will feature local Tucson groups such as the UA Jazz Ambassadors and the TJI Ellington Big Band.

During late-night jams at the Century Room, artists from different groups can play together. There are often surprise guests during these jams.

“They never get the opportunity to do that. To have that ability for all of that to happen is really special for the artists because they don't get to see each other. They’re busy all the time. I'm a player myself….That would be special for me as well,” Dodge said.

During the festival, a number of local restaurants will offer jazz-inspired food and drink specials along with live music.

“It doesn't matter if people are going to a jazz festival show afterward. What matters is we're heightening the experience for our partners and for our general community. So, someone may come into a restaurant, and they get to have a special meal that they wouldn't have had otherwise because of the jazz festival,” Dodge said.

“That just helps the restaurants long-term down the line and might inspire somebody who wasn't necessarily intending to come to a jazz festival to come to an event. If it doesn't, they had an elevated experience at one of our fine restaurants.”

The Loft Cinema is another partnering organization offering programming during the festival. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Loft Cinema will show the documentary “Soundtrack to a Coup d’État.”

“That’s something new. The Loft reached out to us, and we love to partner with local organizations and local entities,” Dodge said.

The festival has recently been working with the Tucson Children’s Museum, helping to curate musicians for Thursday Discovery Nights and Saturday Art After Dark events.

“Part of our mission statement is to engage local community and to have a strong educational component to what we do. It’s always been my notion since I started here that we don't want to be an entity that just is around for 10 days every year, and then you don't hear about us. We’re finding ways to engage with the community year-round,” Dodge said.

During the run of the festival, there will be a number of educational experiences for local students. Visiting artists will be performing and hosting masterclasses.

“I’m a long time educator. It’s important to find ways to engage our community and add educational benefits to our students locally here in town,” Dodge said.

Tucson Jazz Festival

WHEN:Various times Friday, Jan. 17, to Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE: Various locations in Tucson

PRICE: Prices vary

INFO: tucsonjazzfestival.org