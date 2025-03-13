Worth a Shot: Plan for some St. Paddy’s Day fun

click to enlarge (Uncommon Crossroads/ Submitted) Uncommon Crossroads will be performing all St. Patrick's Day weekend.

This weekend, we focus on the joyful celebration of green beer and corned beef and cabbage known as St. Patrick’s Day. However, because the actual day falls on Monday, that prevents most of us from celebrating in the way we might prefer. The Old Pueblo has your collective back, however, with a variety of events taking place on Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 16.

Look at what's up this weekend.

Hotel Congress

Begin Downtown at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street. The staff promises a good time all weekend long, with events for people over 21, as well for families.

Saturday, March 15: Irish drink specials during late night DJ sets from Posi on the Plaza and Walters in the club. Take your pick: Jameson, Guinness, green Jello shots among other activities.

Sunday, March 16: Join the Irish and Irish Wanna-Bes after the parade with festivities that include a split the G contest, Guinness swag giveaways, Irish drink specials, Irish fare from the Plaza Eats food truck, Irish music, and modern hits from MC-Crary. Stay for Irish singalong karaoke on the plaza at 8 p.m.

Monday, March 17: The Tap Patio opens its doors for Irish drink specials and music by harp/guitar duo Strike Your Fancy.

Join or watch your friends at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, set for 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 16. The parade shoves off at 10:30 a.m. from 17th Street and Stone Avenue. Have fun after the parade at the festival, held at Armory Park, 220 S. Sixth Avenue. Enjoy live Irish music and dancers, a children’s areas and food and merchandise vendors.

Info: tucsonstpatricksday.com

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort knows how to do things right. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16, enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day brunch that includes corned beef eggs benedict, Guinness lamb stew, and vegetarian Shepard's pie. Special cocktails and beers will be available to keep the celebration going. Cost is $65/adults and $30/kids ages 6 to 12.

Info: 520-529-3500,

haciendadelsol.com

Uncommon Crossroads

Uncommon Crossroads, a Tucson original Americana country rock band, will stay busy this weekend by providing authentic Irish music. Look for them at the following venues:

6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 14, at Corbett’s, 340 N. Sixth Avenue.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Playground, 266 E. Congress Street

6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 17, at St. Phillip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Avenue

Info: uncommoncrossroads.com

Nancy McCallion, Heather Hardy along with former members of her band, The Mollys featuring Dan Sorenson, Gary Mackender and Danny Krieger

The collective will perform rousing pub tunes, mournful ballads, and jigs and reels in an evening of high-energy traditional, original and contemporary Irish music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard. Tickets are $18 to $28.

Info: 520-886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com

Forty-Niner Country Club

The staff at the Forty-Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road, wants patrons to have a jolly good time the entire weekend. On the very day, peruse its special menu, which includes a corned beef and cabbage meal for $21. It comes with corned beef brisket, braised cabbage, Yukon gold potatoes and whole grain mustard. Themed drink specials will continue throughout the day.

Other weekend events include:

Live music, Coyote Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 14.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, show off your skills at the Forty Niner Shamrock Scramble 9 Hole Tournament

Info: fortyninercc.com

The Official Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

The Official Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl — from 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15, to 12:59 a.m. Sunday, March 16. Check-in is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Highwire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Avenue.

With a ticket you get the following:

Two to three drinks or shots

No cover at all the bars, mid-party and after-party

U.S. stadium party cup and a bottle open lanyard

Green and gold beads

Food specials at select venues

Professional photographers

Custom St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl badge with vouchers

The night begins at 4 p.m. with check in, then:

From 4 to 10 p.m. visit Cobra Arcade Bar, Highwire Lounge, IBT’s Bar and Food, Playground, Sky Bar and the Neighborhood DWTN

The mid-party is set for 7 to 9 p.m. at the Playground

The after-party goes from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Neighborhood DWTN

Info: crawlwith.us/tucson/stpatty