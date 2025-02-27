City Week: Week of Feb. 2025

Intro to Japanese Meridian

Therapy Acupuncture Workshop

FEB.28

In this workshop, visitors will explore how to live in harmony with nature and the seasons, learn acupuncture techniques for self-care, and discover the history and practice of Japanese Meridian Therapy. Led by local expert Chilãn, an acupuncturist and Shiatsu therapist, attendees will also receive a discount on their first treatment.

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $35, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., yumegardens.org

Pusch House Museum Exhibit

mar. 1

The Oro Valley Historical Society features an exhibit celebrating Arizona’s birthday: Arizona from Territory to Statehood. Arizona became a state on Feb. 14, 1912. The Pusch House Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at Steam Pump Ranch. The displays will explore how the state went from cowboys, ranchers, miners, stagecoach drivers and other historical figures to the 48th State of the Union. An extra attraction: Take a walk around Steam Pump Ranch with volunteer Paul Canez, outdoor adventure guide at Miraval, to learn more about the history, and the flora and fauna of this historic property. Meet at the entrance to the Pusch House Museum. Tours are an hour long, with the first tour beginning at 9:15 and the second tour beginning at 10:30.

Pusch House Museum at the historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, orovalleyaz.gov

40th Annual Wa:k Pow Wow

mar. 1

The 40th annual Wa:k Pow Wow at Mission San Xavier brings together Native American tribes from across the United States for a vibrant celebration of culture with team dances, hoop dance, drum contests, and an artisan marketplace. Hosted by the Tohono O’odham Nation, this event offers an opportunity to experience Native traditions and artistry in a historic setting.

San Xavier Roman Catholic Parish 1950 W. San Xavier Road, Tucson, $5, 10 a.m., santacruzheritage.org

60th Anniversary Kick Off Celebration

mar. 2

Reid Park Zoo is celebrating 60 years of wild adventure with a weekend of festivities, including live performances, zookeeper talks, a mural project and historic photos. This anniversary kick off celebration offers a fun-filled experience for all ages, with special activities and a chance to commemorate the zoo’s rich history.

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, $6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., reidparkzoo.org

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival

mar. 3

The Winter Festival continues to impress as one of the top international chamber music festivals, featuring world-class performances and top-tier musicianship.

Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $170, arizonachambermusic.org

World Baseball Classics

mar. 4

Professional baseball returns to Tucson with the World Baseball Classic Qualifier at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, featuring MLB players from Brazil, China, Colombia and Germany. This offers an opportunity to catch international baseball action in Southern Arizona.

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 11 a.m., mlb.com

Garden Story Time at

Tucson Botanical Gardens

mar. 5

Join the Weekly Garden Story Time every Wednesday for an hour of nature-themed music, and storytelling, perfect for young children. This fun, interactive experience offers a creative way to connect with nature and includes a garden-themed coloring book to take home.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, admission $19, 10 to 10:30 a.m., tucsonbotanical.org

“The Great Gatsby”

mar. 6

Experience the world premiere of “The Great Gatsby Ballet” by the World Ballet Company, a dazzling new production that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic tale to life. This breathtaking performance combines the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with stunning choreography, hand-crafted costumes, and original score, offering an unforgettable journey into the decadence and tragedy of Gatsby’s world.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $40, 7 p.m., tucsonconventioncenter.com

Saguaro Slam Pickleball Tournament

mar. 8

This event will raise funds to support the Amphi Corps youth programs, such as the after-school program, summer camp, teen night, Troops (character-building program) and open gym, that empower and uplift children in the community.

The tournament will feature adult mixed doubles in a round robin format, with participants competing in age-group categories (e.g., 19-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70+).

Tucson Regional & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road, Tucson, free, donations requested, tinyurl.com/saguaroslam

Red Concert

mar. 9

The Center for Health and Hope and the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) present the Red Concert, benefiting HIV awareness and care programs locally and globally. Every year, the two nonprofits combine efforts to raise funds for their extensive work in HIV/AIDS care and LGBTQ+ advocacy. The concert features the music of OnesAll, which brings a mix of soul, funk, rock and dance tunes to the stage.

Three Canyon, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, $30 in advance, $40 at the door, tihan.org