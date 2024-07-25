Hot Picks: Week of July 25, 2024

“Spider-guy” is continuing its run at the Gaslight Theatre.

“Spider-Guy”

TO AUG. 25

The “amazing” “Spider-Guy” continues his run at the Gaslight Theatre. Mild-mannered student, Billy Baker is like any other student at Excelsior Junior College until a science experiment goes wrong. When a genetically altered spider bites him, Baker assumes powers and abilities he never dreamed of.

Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, $25, 6 to 8 p.m., thegaslighttheatre.com

“Seeds, Saguaros and Skeletons”

TO SEPT. 1

The Seeds, Saguaros, and Skeletons exhibit displays the work of talented artists within the Art Institute at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. The artwork reflects the biodiversity and features found throughout Arizona’s deserts.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s Ironwood Gallery, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., desertmuseumarts.com

Pete Swan Big Band

JULY 28

Celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra with Armen Dirtadian backed by the 16-piece Pete Swan Big Band. Dirtadian will channel the charisma, charm and vocal prowess of the icon.

Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165, Tucson, $27, 6 p.m., gaslightmusichall.com

Spanish Guitar: Tablao Flamenco

JULY 20

This show will feature three of the top voices in guitar as they play flamenco and classical repertoire.

The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 7 p.m., hotelcongress.com

Paradise Kitty

AUG. 1

Raised on Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 debut “Appetite for Destruction,” Paradise Kitty offers a “goddess-infused” tribute to the legendary rockers.

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $17.50, 8 p.m., ticketmaster.com,

paradisekittyband.com

“Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles”



AUG. 2

The most well-known and longest-running production of its sort, Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles,” is the only live show to receive “official authorization” by The Eagles.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $29.50, 7:30 p.m., foxtucson.com