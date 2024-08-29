Hot Picks: Week of Aug. 29, 2024

ATC Cinema Series: Frankenstein

AUG. 29

“Frankenstein,” directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle, has Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating as Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Captured live on stage in 2011, this exhilarating, sold-out play became an international sensation, with over half a million people seeing it in cinemas across the world and now screening at the Temple of Music and Arts.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, $15, 5-7 p.m., atc.org

Tucson Comic Con at Tucson Convention Center

AUG. 31

Tucson Comic-Con, created in 2008 by Tucson native Mike Olivares, is a rapidly growing convention, and as of 2024 has hosted over 10,000 attendees. Tucson Comic-Con is committed to providing an epic, community-based comic and nerd culture event for all that reflects today’s fandom and the distinctive essence of Tucson, Arizona, and the American Southwest.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $10-$55, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., tucsoncomic-con.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show

SEP. 1

The JOGS Gem and Jewelry Show is one of the greatest gem events to take place in Tucson. This highly anticipated trade event provides the ideal chance for manufacturers, distributors and brands to present their best goods during a vital buying and restocking season. Customers all over Tucson can stop by to see gems of various shapes and sizes.

Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

tucsonexpocenter.com

Joe Bourne

SEP. 2

Jazz legend Joe Bourne crisscrosses genres during his performances.

The Views Restaurant at Sun City Golf Resort, 1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Oro Valley, 4 to 7 p.m., suncityorovalley.com

Santa Cruz Labor Day Rodeo



Aug. 31 - Sept. 2

The Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association hosts the Labor Day Rodeo weekend at the Sonoita Fairgrounds. The “Best Little Rodeo in Arizona” will have nearly 700 entries, with cash and buckles going to the top contestants in the Southwest. They will also be hosting live music. Food vendors and products will also be on the premises.

Sonoita Fairgrounds, 3142 S. Highway 83 Sonoita, $17, 10 a.m.,

sonoitafairgrounds.com

Common and Pete Rock: The Auditorium Tour

SEP. 3

Come listen to Common and Pete Rock’s “The Auditorium Vol. 1” — some of the best music hip-hop has to offer with its creative musical composition and vocals that capture your attention from the first track “Dreamin.’” The rest of the album never seems to disappoint. Despite both artists being in their 50s, the album’s production feels like a breath of fresh air in modern hip-hop spheres.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E Congress Street, Tucson, $50-$80, 5 p.m, rialtotheatre.com

The Wailers

SEP. 4

This tour promises to be a stunning tribute to Bob Marley’s classic the “Legend” album, bringing its great songs to life on stage. The event will feature a one-of-a-kind blend of nostalgia and contemporary reggae beats, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E Congress Street, Tucson, $30-$34, 8 p.m, rialtotheatre.com

Wyatt Flores

SEP. 5

Wyatt Flores is a Mexican-American country music singer-songwriter and musician from Stillwater, Oklahoma. His music is a mix of country, rock and pop. His latest album “Half Life” is liked for its country inspired production on some tracks and incorporation of themes like perseverance.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E Congress Street, Tucson, $30-$55, 5 p.m, rialtotheatre.com