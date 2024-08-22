Hot Picks: Week of Aug. 22, 2024

Visit tucson’s Botanical Garden to get a glimpse of plants currently in season

A Night of Magic

AUG. 23

World-renowned magician John Shryock will hit the Savoy Opera House stage. Shryock has played for audiences around the world. This is a great opportunity to watch one of the finest in the business perform locally. The Savoy Opera House will open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour before the stage performance. There, you can indulge in special magical cocktails and mocktails available for purchase.

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 6 to 8:30 p.m., visittucson.org

Carnival of Illusion

AUG. 24

The best magicians from “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn and Teller’s Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” the Vegas Strip and Broadway perform for Tucsonans. During this interactive mind-bending adventure, the magicians perform just inches from the audience. Prepare yourself for 90 minutes of baffling magic, humor and fun.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, $55

carnivalofillusion.com

“Maytag Virgin”

AUG. 25

This play is a romantic comedy set in a rural southern town and follows two schoolteachers, Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, who are working to restore their lives. As luck would have it, they find themselves working at the same high school. Their attitudes toward one another and secrets, as well as those buried in Key’s house, look to the issues that they must confront.

Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 7:30 p.m.,

livetheatreworkshop.org

The VW Botanical Bug Returns

AUG. 26

Visit Tucson’s Botanical Gardens to see the VW Botanical Bug parked outside the Nuestro Jardín (Barrio Garden). Enjoy the vibrant design, akin to an Alebrije Jackalope, by local artist Sue Betanzos, which is filled with floral annuals, herbs and food-producing plants gathered from local nurseries. It connects to the bici that leans up against the garden wall, which is also decked out with plants for the season.

Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., tucsonbotanical.org

“A Place Where Clouds Are Formed”

AUG. 27

“A Place Where Clouds Are Formed” is a visual art and poetry exhibition that explores the nexus of spirituality, migration and present and historical policies that have impacted the Sonoran Desert’s borderlands. Ofelia Zepeda, Amber Lee Ortega and Su:k Chu:vak Fulwilder will perform special readings.

Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., smdelpino@arizona.edu

Bonsai Babes Gem Show

AUG. 28

The woman-owned and -operated Bonsai Babes offers retail and wholesale crystals and minerals from across the globe. Choose from a large selection of polished goods and fine selenite from Morocco. The friendly staff offers a wide variety of specimens in all price ranges.

Bonsai Babes Inc., 3530 N. Oracle Road, Suite 106, Tucson, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bonsaibabes.rocks@gmail.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show

AUG. 29

The JOGS Gem and Jewelry Show is one of Tucson’s greatest trade events. This highly anticipated show is an ideal chance for manufacturers, distributors and brands to present new ideas and goods during the vital buying and restocking season.

Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

tucsonexpocenter.com