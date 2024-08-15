Hot Picks: Week of Aug. 15, 2024

Chillin’ at the Chul

AUG. 16

Free admission, delicious food, family-friendly activities, refreshing drinks and live music are all available at Chillin’ at the Chul. Take in the cool 10-degree reduction in temperature from the large trees that line the lovely grounds while you unwind in the shade. This event takes place every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, free, 6 to 9 p.m.,

tohonochul.org

Nandi’s 10th Birthday Mudfest

AUG. 17

The first elephant born in Arizona, Nandi, is turning 10. In celebration of Nandi’s summer birthday, Reid Park will be hosting a mud fest in the Event Garden from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Join the zoo for cookies, photo opps and live performances. Make sure to bring a change of clothes!

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, $11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

reidparkzoo.org

Old Tucson Historical Tour

AUG. 18

Embark on one of Old Tucson’s Historical Tours, during which guests will learn about Old Tucson’s notable movie productions and rich history. Each 60-minute semi-private tour is led by an Old Tucson historian ensuring patrons come away with new things to discuss about Old Tucson’s past.

Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road,

Tucson, $17, 1 to 2 p.m.,

oldtucson.com

Joe Bourne



AUG. 8

Jazz legend Joe Bourne crisscrosses genres during his performances.

The Views Restaurant at Sun City Golf Resort, 1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Oro Valley, 4 to 7 p.m., suncityorovalley.com

Alan Parsons Project

AUG. 20

Danny Zelisko and the Rialto Theatre present Alan Parsons Project. A production genius, Parsons turned the knobs for The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” and Ambrosia’s self-titled debut. He’s bringing his prog rock to the Rialto.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $67, 7:30 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Christopher Cross

AUG. 21

Texas’ Christopher Cross is getting his second wind, thanks to yacht rock cover bands. He received five Grammy Awards for his eponymous debut album, released in 1979. Expect him to play tracks like “Sailing,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” and “Ride Like the Wind.”

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $45, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Forces of Nature: Photographic Works by Lorraine DarConte

AUG. 22

Lorraine A. DarConte is a photographer who spent much of the pandemic lockdown in Santa Barbara, California, chasing local wildlife with her camera. She takes advantage of the county’s serene areas, gorgeous shores, calm bird sanctuaries and wetlands, witnessing common and exotic species, including white egrets, gulls, sandpipers, pelicans, black-necked stilts and more. DarConte spent almost a year in relative seclusion, editing hundreds of images to share with the public in the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Baldwin Gallery, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, tickets start at $30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., ldarconte.com

Local Love-a-Palooza

AUG. 23

Local bands Cheers to the Outside (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Znora (8:30 to 9 p.m.); Pyrotechnica (9:15 to 9:45 p.m.); The Wind Below (10 to 10:30 p.m.); Wolfy (10:45 to 11:15 p.m.) and Harmony Punks (10:45 to 11:15 p.m.) showcase their music to the masses.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, 6 p.m., rialtotheatre.com