Hot Picks: Week of Aug. 1, 2024

Drop-in Volleyball

MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS

Sign up for co-ed, drop-in volleyball play, which is open to those 16 and older. Seasoned pros and beginners eager to start their volleyball journey are welcome to play.

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, Tucson, $3, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., tucsonjcc.org





“Miso and Kili’s Flying Adventures: The Sonoran Desert” Reading

AUG. 2

In this delightful story, two adventurous pilots, based on the personalities of two cats, receive an invitation to explore the Sonoran Desert and learn about the fascinating cacti bloom. It’s a tale full of fun, learning, and beautiful desert scenery that children will surely enjoy.

Marana Visitor Information Center, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, Marana, free admission, 11:30 a.m.,

misokili.com





OnesAll Band

AUG. 2

Join OnesAll for this insanely entertaining Gaslight Music Hall Dance Party as you rock to groovy sounds. Sway to covers by the greats, including Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson and Heart.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165, Tucson, $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

gaslightmusichall.com





“Death Becomes Her”

AUG. 3

When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital. Years later, she returns home to confront the now-married couple, looking radiant. Her ex-husband’s new wife wants to know her secret and discovers that she has been taking a mysterious drug which grants eternal life to the person who drinks it. The actress follows suit but discovers that immortality has a price.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, $8, 7:30 p.m.,

foxtucson.com





Reckless Summer

AUG. 3

Phoenix-based Reckless Summer pays tribute to — who else — Bryan Adams. Adams’ career spans 40 years, with his greatest success coming in the 1980s with the albums “Cuts Like a Knife” (1983) and “Reckless” (1984), both of which went multiplatinum. Come join Reckless Summer as it relives Adams’ magical era.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165, Tucson, $27,

6 p.m., gaslightmusichall.com





UB40 w/Inner Circle

and Third World

AUG. 4

These reggae pioneers bring their chart-topping anthem and addictive rhythms to the AVA Amphitheater, with special guests Inner Circle and Third World.

AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, tickets start at $24, 8 p.m., casinodelsol.com









UA Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

AUG. 6 TO AUG. 17

The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum will host its second End of Summer Celebration. Catering to gem and mineral aficionados everywhere, the End of Summer Celebration features $5 admission for all guests. Children 3 and younger are still free.

UArizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Avenue, Suite 121, Tucson, tickets start at $5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

gemandmineralmuseum.arizona.edu





Pokey LaFarge

with Noelle & The Deserters

AUG. 7

On his new album, “Rhumba Country,” Pokey LaFarge takes a new approach to creating music. He says, “There was a time when I glorified sadness because I lost sight of who I was, but now I understand that creating and expressing joy is my gift, and gifts are meant to be shared.” Reclaiming his voice, LaFarge has made his most daring album yet and wishes to share it with Tucson.

Rialto Theatre, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $30, 8 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com





Paint and Sip:

Pink Clouds and Red Blossoms

AUG. 8

Tandem American Eatery hosts a fun-filled night of food and drinks — and a creative, social painting experience. The Cherry Blossom event is open to painters of all ability levels.

Tandem American Eatery, 8864 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, tickets start at $45, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.,

paintingandvino.com





“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

AUG. 11

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” starts at 7:30 in the main courtyard. Specials include $5 off burgers and $1 off beer.

Coronet Restaurant, 198 W. Cushing Street, Tucson, free admission, 7:30 p.m., coronetrestaurants.comm