‘Going All Out’: Desert Diamond Casino hosts holiday festival

click to enlarge (Desert Diamond Casino/Submitted) The highlight of Desert Diamond’s Holiday Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 30, is the lighting of its Christmas tree.

Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment will celebrate the season with “Desert Diamond’s Holiday Celebration” on Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Plaza of the Sahuarita on Pima Mine Road. The party is from 4 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

The celebration includes live entertainment, concessions, artisan vendors, ice sculpting, and family activities in a winter wonderland atmosphere.

A DJ will play holiday music, and sditional food, quesadillas, kettle corn and churros. The highlight of the Desert Diamond’s Holiday Celebration is the lighting of the 24-foot holiday tree.

“Desert Diamond Casino is going all out for the holidays this year,” said Treena Parvello, government and public relations director for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

“Join us as we celebrate the season and each other with the Desert Diamond’s Holiday Celebration on Nov. 30 for an immersive winter wonderland experience.”

Those interested in participating in the holiday celebration as a vendor are encouraged to contact nwlanhambaird@ddcaz.com.

Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment, with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita and Why) and one in the West Valley, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

For more information, visit ddcaz.com or call 1-866-DDC-WINS.