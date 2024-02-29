Tucson Food Tours: Get to know the city through its cuisine

Karen Brown is one of the tour guides for Tucson Food Tours. She stops outside Tucson Courthouse to give a bit of history.

Twelve hungry tourists milled about the back patio of Hotel Congress for what promised to be a filling three-plus hours exploring Downtown. Despite the sunny weather, the wind blew cold as they waited for Karen Brown, that morning’s food tour guide. Just to make the tour a little sweeter and get everyone going, Brown brought doughnuts from a Tucson institution, La Estrella Bakery.

Many members of the group were visiting from up north — Ohio, Wisconsin, Oregon — on the hunt for more favorable weather. However, on this day, their snowy hometowns were warmer than Tucson. Others were snowbirds with condos and townhomes in Green Valley. Finally, one member was a long-time Tucson resident wanting to get to know their city better.

The tour’s first stop remains a secret, but many participants tried a drink called “Persephone’s Kiss” made in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“We need one of these (tea shops) at home,” said David Rhode of Cary, North Carolina. “It’s so hot there.”

David and Donna Rhode are food tour veterans, having done them in cities all over the world.

“You know what they say,” Donna said. “It’s one of the best ways to get the lay of the land.”

This was just the first of seven stops on the tour of Downtown Tucson’s epicurean delights. Celebrating its 12th year in business this year, Tucson Food Tours specializes in showcasing the wide variety of the city’s culinary scene.

Owners Bradner and Maria Lawrence always liked going on food tours when they visited new cities. On a trip to Chicago, Brad was enjoying a tour when he thought he could organize something like it in what was about to become his new home city — Tucson. It turned out there were plenty of restaurants and food outlets to choose from.

“I wanted to have a real variety of foods coming at you,” he said.

There is quite an assortment of bites packed into each stop.

“It’s not just Mexican food,” he said. “There are a variety of places, funky little spots you might have heard of but not tried. … If you’re local, you might learn a lot about Tucson that you didn’t know before.”

During the tour, the guide leads the group from place to place — all within walking distance of each other. Restaurants are expecting them, so places are already set by the time the group arrives. Participants then sit down and sample a few bites. It’s never a full meal, but many people are full by the time the tour’s over. Water is included, but guests may purchase other beverages on their own.

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Submitted) El Charro Cafe, one of the stops for Tucson Food Tours Downtown, serves tamales.

What contributes to Tucson’s outstanding restaurant scene is that in most cities, Brown explained, chain restaurants comprise 60% of their eating establishments. In Tucson, it’s the reverse. Individuals own 60% of Tucson's restaurants.

One of the other stops is a Tucson institution — El Charro Cafe — which offers a selection of tamales for guests to try.

“Most of the time, you can only get tamales at Christmas time unless you have a family that makes them,” Lawrence said. “It’s a no-brainer to get a tamale that’s delicious … and obviously the history with El Charro and their involvement with the community, you have to go there.”

What sets Tucson Food Tours apart is not only the restaurants but the “flavor” of the place they stop. Visitors get to learn about Sonoran hot dogs at a place locals may not even know about — the Boxyard. Guests can also ride on the streetcar and try out freshly baked pita with hummus.

The Downtown tour ended with ice cream. All 12 participants gathered around the counter to inspect flavors such as cookie dough, peppermint chip and cowboy cookie. Although it was a small portion, nearly everyone was full.

A final (unofficial) stop was the Tucson Gallery — opened especially for those who wanted to enjoy a post-tour drink. The venue where local artists show and sell their work boasts big windows and a bar. Manager Sandy Mellor offered a complimentary beverage — beer, wine or soda — and gave a tour of the place. Many agreed it was the perfect way to end the afternoon.