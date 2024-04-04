Leveling the Acting Field: Jonni Campbell wants to introduce everyone to the craft

At Differently Abled Entertainment, Jonni Campbell teaches acting to students of any age with seen and unseen disabilities. (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)

When Jon-Lee “Jonni” Campbell was 16 years old, she knew she was headed to the New York stage and Hollywood. She was experienced, first taking the stage at 3 years old. She knew what to do in front of the curtain and how to lead backstage.

Then she was involved in a car crash that left her a paraplegic.

Campbell soldiered on and continued to work backstage in productions of her high school and community college. A professor recognized her talent and pushed her to study stagecraft knowing that roles for people with disabilities were, and are, few and far between.

Campbell seeks to change that. At Differently Abled Entertainment, Campbell’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit, she trains and helps people who are differently abled develop and hone their acting chops.

“We work with people with both seen and unseen disabilities and other marginalized groups to get better exposure in the entertainment industry,” she said.

“People like LGBTQ, people of color, low-income background, just people who might have a harder time either getting exposure or having the necessary tools and the funds that they need to get the necessary tools to be able to pursue their endeavors.”

The problem is that differently abled people are mostly invisible. Even if a role calls for someone with disabilities, casting directors rarely call on them. In fact, Campbell said, according to Google, 26% of adults in the United States are classified as disabled but only 1% to 2% of the disabled community are represented on television.

“Of that 1% to 2% that represent us, 95% of these roles are played by able-bodied actors,” Campbell said. “Not only are we underrepresented but when we are represented, a lot of times we are represented by people who don’t represent us.”

Tucked away on West Grant between Stone Avenue and Oracle Road is a long narrow building where Campbell has her studio and runs DAE. On any given Tuesday evening, find a group of six or so sitting around a table, listening carefully to each other perform a monologue. This is homework and a bit of a time to show off but it’s also a way for actors to practice in a supportive, nonjudgmental space.

Acting classes for stage and movies for all ages will begin on Monday, April 8. Two times are offered, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 1 to 4 p.m. A third session is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning April 9. Students will be coached in, and walk away with, headshots, a resume and a mini reel. They’ll learn about performance techniques, character development, how to analyze a script, and how to prepare for an audition. Cost is $30 a week or $175 for the full eight weeks. Students of all levels will be accepted. Scholarships are available, as are private classes.

This is not Campbell’s first go-around with an acting company. She opened LUNA (love, understanding, nurturing and awareness) Theatre Company in 2016. Unfortunately, illness took over and she closed it to focus on her health.

click to enlarge (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor) During acting classes, a student performs a monologue, using his phone as a prompt, while teacher Jonni Campbell looks on.

Hospitalized, Campbell decided to make changes to LUNA.

“I love what we’re doing with LUNA but it is just theater,” she said. “I want us to get more into film and more exposure and really raise awareness and get exposure for disabled actors. What does that look like? What could that be?”

DAE was born.

Diane Donato — a Tucson writer, screenwriter and actor — said Campbell cares about people.

“Jonni’s real talent is in bringing people together and she is supportive of everyone whether or not they have a disability,” Donato added. “She has helped me a lot in my acting career. She was an associate producer in my film, ‘Single Minded.’ She is a talented actress herself and an amazing, gifted entrepreneur… She never gives up.”

Campbell does work with people with disabilities, but she works with able-bodied people, too.

“I’m of the belief that everyone in the world is differently abled,” she said. “We all have different struggles, so that’s where we’re very all-inclusive. You don’t have to have something wrong with you to participate.”