Blowing Out the Torch: A backyard barbecue in the Old Pueblo

Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome is recording new solo material.

Sublime with Rome’s 2024 gigs are bittersweet for singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez.

The band, an offshoot of the 1990s act, Sublime, is taking a pause.

“It’s definitely full circle,” Ramirez said. “We started this thing almost 15 years ago. It’ll be a party.”

The jaunt includes an 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, gig at the Pima County Fair.

“We completely revamped our set list for this tour,” Ramirez said.

“We’ve always put the focus on the majority of Sublime’s material. On this run, we’re going to be playing all the Sublime favorites but mixing originals that we haven’t played on previous runs. It’s a final celebration of the music we created, closing out this chapter with the fans.”

Sublime was founded in 1988 in Long Beach with singer/guitarist Bradley Nowell, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh. When Nowell died of a heroin overdose at age 28 in 1996, Wilson and Gaugh tried to reform with Ramirez. However, a judge banned the new lineup from using the Sublime name.

So, the three changed their moniker to Sublime with Rome, which released a handful of records. Gaugh left after their 2011 debut “Yours Truly.”

Ramirez has fronted Sublime with Rome for 15 years.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Wilson and Gaugh reunited to perform with Jakob Nowell as Sublime during a benefit show for Bad Brains vocalist H.R. at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom.

Seven days later, Ramirez said he would leave Sublime with Rome at the end of 2024 and to focus on his solo career. On Feb. 26, Wilson announced his immediate departure from Sublime with Rome.

“We’ve been able to go to a lot of wonderful places,” Ramirez said. “I’ve been able to meet other bands backstage and by tour buses. All the stories draw us together, the stories with the music. Even myself, I have fond memories of the music and how it connects with the fans.”

Since the pandemic, Ramirez has been working on his solo project, “getting the whole vision of what I have in my head, putting it into the real world, real people, places and things.” He expects music to be released in the summer.

“I’m in a very creative time right now. It’s the end of one chapter and a complete beginning of another. From a creative standpoint, it’s the funnest thing in the world to be able to start again, try different things from what I’ve learned in the past. It’s a fun time.

“The support from people has been rad. I’ve always treated this whole position I’m in as me carrying the torch for what Brad, Bud and Eric started.”