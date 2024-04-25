Rodders Days: Tucson shows off for classic car show

Tucson had the opportunity to show off for the 49th Annual Rodders Days Car Show. The event kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Pima Community College, the Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Avenue.

The free, family-friendly show featured hot rods, muscle cars and classic trucks. All vehicles were manufactured before 1994. Also on display were early tractors and other farm equipment, meant to be of special interest to young people and children.

The show was sponsored by the Tucson Street Rod Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting car restoration, street rodding and the appreciation of classic vehicles.

Contributing photographer Noelle Haro-Gomez got a preview of a few of the vehicles that were presented.

click to enlarge (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor) This 1959 Chevy El Camino is driven weekly by Ida Melen.

click to enlarge (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor) Thom McDonald, one of the founding members of the Tucson Street Rod Association, has owned this 1933 Plymouth sedan for 50 years, he said. He’s driven it three times to Illinois. It has a Pontiac V-8 engine and automatic transmission. Note the rectangular side mirrors.

click to enlarge (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor) Myles Brown and his 1941 Willys with overhead wipers and only two seats. The tires are more than 18-inches wide and it’s powered by a Corvette engine.