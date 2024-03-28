Whirlwind Trip: Tucson is a virtual banquet of worldly options

Home to the University of Arizona, Tucson sees more than 53,000 students, about 2,600 faculty members and a staff of nearly 12,400.

They come from all over the country and other places around the globe. Tucson may be old Southwest but it is one of the top 35 largest cities in the United States.

So, for there to be an international flavor in the Old Pueblo would not surprise anyone.

Food comes in all shapes and sizes — especially pizza and sandwiches, which are popular fare with the hungry and, hopefully studying, college students.

But for everyone, food is available for a round-the-world buffet line and here is a list of some of those places that may offer a whirlwind of new tastes.

Italian

Caruso’s

434 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-5765

carusositalian.com

Fourth-generation owners are gracious enough to offer a basket of garlic bread while patrons take in a robust menu with a plethora of offerings. From soups, salads, pizzas and various pasta dishes, this is a place that can easily offer an Italian fan plenty to choose from. Try: Eggplant parmesan

Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant

& Catering

2041 S. Craycroft

520-790-4702

mamalouisas.com

A mural-adorned dining room encompasses one of the better-reviewed establishments by patrons. The food is made from scratch, and it must be working, having been open since 1956. Delicious in-house pasta and sauces come with the typical choice of one of the more popular forms of food anywhere. Try: Fettuccini Alfredo alla romano

Greek/Mediterranean

Opa’s Best Greek American Cuisine

4590 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-0687

opasbest.com

With heaping amounts of food per offering, Opa’s – don’t forget the one on Fourth Avenue too – is gracious with its servings and one leaves with a sense of full content. Combo platters of all kinds come with a courtesy plate of hummus and pita that starts things off with a bang and from meats, soups, salads, and that yummy tzatziki, how can one go wrong? Try: Flaming saganaki

Santorini’s Greek Café

2545 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 105

520-332-3303

greektucson.com

A quaint environment comes with some of the best food of its kind anywhere. With its unique take on baba ghanoush, to its salads, Santorini’s really gets to it with its beef lamb gyro plate, but don’t turn away from its chicken either. One of the highest-rated restaurants in Tucson for a reason. Try: Greek fries with feta cheese

Albasha Grill

4145 E. Grant Road

520-849-5900

With a market and a grill in tow, Albasha can definitely offer guests something to eat during a stay or maybe find something to take home. It has its take on gyro and hummus, you can also take a shot at a shish-tawook or chicken shawarma sandwich. Take a shot at a falafel sandwich if you are looking for a dark horse meal! Try: Grape leaves

Mexican

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street

520-240-6947

tumerico.com

A regular on many critic’s lists, Tumerico is a hot spot. It doesn’t take reservations, so guests had best get there early so they don’t miss a chance to eat at one of the Old Pueblo’s better restaurants. With a pleasant southwestern vibe, one can feast on a variety of tacos, tamales, burritos and pretty much anything else Mexican. Try: Cuban tacos

Rollie’s Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Avenue

520-300-6289

rolliestucson.com

With a fun vibe that includes some of its take-home merch, Rollie’s is a lottery ticket full of thick offerings as the management doesn’t skimp on portions. Enjoy the neighboring murals while munching on rolled tacos, their well-liked guac and chips or the sizeable plate of tacos and burritos. Try: Carne asada fries

African



Queen Sheba



6470 E. 22nd Street

520-783-2828

queen-sheba.business.site

Focusing on Eritrean eats has many customers fawning over the offerings at Queen Sheba. The food can be spicy but also with gluten-free offerings and a vegan feel. The dishes come out full of colors that snap and flavors that pop the taste buds. Try: Avocado salad

Alafia West African Cuisine Beninese

1070 N. Swan Road

520-331-7161

Facebook: alafiawestafricancuisine

Noted by some customers as the “best African food in Tucson … also healthy,” Alafia provides a different take on the customary go-out-to-eat offerings. From goat soup to tilapia dishes, they serve up couscous along with delicacies such as fufu and peanut sauce with chicken, all are certain to be a sure treat. Try: Goat pepper soup

Eastern/Central European

Polish Cottage

4520 E Broadway Boulevard

520-777-5407

polishcottageaz.com

Food from outside of Greece and Italy sometimes doesn’t get the notice it should, but lots of European countries have plenty of the dishes sought by many. Offering authentic Polish cuisine, the Cottage serves pickle and beet soups, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. Try it, it won’t disappoint. Try: Stuffed cabbage

Chef Alisah’s

5931 N. Oracle Road

520-887-5305

alisahrestaurant.com

Pretty much what Euro fusion would look like, Chef Alisah’s offers Bosnian dishes, as well as Hungarian-influenced bites and even more of the Mediterranean goodies. It is the ideal stop for immigrants from the old country and for those interested in expanding their palette. Try: Kupas salata cabbage salad

Chinese

Jun Dynasty

2933 E. Grant Road

520-881-0778

jundynasty.com

Noted for its General Tso’s chicken, Jun Dynasty has been a fixture in recent years as one of the better restaurants of its kind. Many reviews focus on the price of the meals as the portions seem to be plentiful enough without making a wallet too light. With chicken, beef, lamb and pork offerings and a plethora of cool appetizers, it might be worth a trip soon. Try: Dumplings in red chili oil

Great Village

1000 S. Harrison Road

520-298-5661

Facebook: greatvillagerestaurant

Another of a handful of such eateries that are highly recommended by the public, Great Village has a friendly setting for many patrons to attend at once and plates that are pretty big themselves. A long-time staple of Tucson eats, sizzling rice soup remains a hit and the orange chicken and beef broccoli are pretty popular. Try: House special lo mein

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Papaya salad is a mixture of papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans and peanuts.

Japanese

Maru Plus

2741 N. Campbell Avenue

520-526-2536

maruplus.com

With a combination of tastes that cover sushi to ramen, Mara Plus continues to please the palate. Known for years as Yoshimatsu Japanese Eatery and voted Tucson’s best since opening in 2002, there is still a reliable bento box on hand and soups of all kinds to take in on a cool day — with still some remaining. Try: Vegan mushroom ramen

Sushi-Cho

1830 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-628-8800

sushichorestaurant.com

Popular with the edamame and Sapporo crowds, Sushi-Cho also serves a mean plate of stir fry, and the sushi choices are vast. Spicy and crunchy rolls are on display and then there is plenty of sashimi to pick if one wants to cut back on carbs. Then, of course, you can also grab a hot meal such as orange chicken. You really can’t go wrong here. Try: Large sashimi combination

Thai/Vietnamese

Tuk Tuk Thai

2990 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 130

520-777-7888

tuktukthai2990.com

As Thai food continues to gain more attention, places like Tuk Tuk can’t go wrong. It’s been said Tuk Tuk Thai serves the best Thai meal outside of Thailand. Curry chicken might not be better anywhere else. Try: Pad see ew with chicken

Miss Saigon

1072 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-9511

misssaigontucson.com

Not to be mixed up with ramen, Vietnam’s pho is a soup like no other and Miss Saigon brings its “A” game to this choice. With numerous pho choices and plenty of appetizers and vegetarian offerings, it’s clear why so many say a good meal won’t make one feel stuffed. That is a combination of popular reasons to make the trip. Try: Bun bo hue

Middle Eastern

Shish Kebab House of Tucson

5855 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-745-5308

shishkebabhouseoftucson.com

Shish Kebab House of Tucson is definitely a place that fills an empty stomach with enough tasty offerings for a banquet hall. Heaping portions of salad and rice join forces with a kebob of various choices including shrimp and even its hummus and gyro platter can’t go wrong. Try: Chicken shawarma