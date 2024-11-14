New Product Spotlight: Aeriz, Copperstate Farms revisit the old while exploring the new

Award-winning cannabis cultivator Aeriz has debuted a carefully crafted lineup of four new cannabis strains. The collection finds balance in nostalgia while forging a new legacy, where old favorites like White Widow and Romulan meet newbies such as Cash Cow and Papaya Syrup.

“While numerous factors contribute to which phenotypes of which strains finally make it into the Aeriz catalog, this new batch highlights two different types of genetics that we seek out,” said Ian Krass, Aeriz’s brand and media director.

“On the one hand, you have old-school, classic, storied strains like White Widow, which are a treat both for those who remember them from the old days and those discovering them anew. At the same time, with new cuts like our Papaya Syrup, we’re very much anticipating the current market dynamic and offering enthusiasts something that’s hot and on-trend.”

Flower from Aeriz is grown aeroponically: growing plants in a mist or air environment without soil, by suspending the plant roots in the air and spraying them with nutrients. It conserves water and soil waste and allows cultivators to pay careful attention to the plant’s health.

To further its commitment to sustainability, Aeriz has partnered with Pachama to offset its environmental footprint.

Innovation and careful cultivation are key to Aeriz, creating a lineup of strains is a testament to old and new components of the cannabis industry. The commitment earned the brand four first-place wins at the fall 2024 Arizona Errl Cup.

“Everything these days is a Gelato cross or a Jealousy cross,” Krass said.

“It’s not that those aren’t great, but the thing we see lacking in today’s market is legacy, and that’s what we’re trying to bring with offerings like that White Widow, the Romulan and plenty more that we can’t share quite yet.”

Get to know the new lineup:

Cash Cow

Big Bazooka x Lost Tribe

Flavor notes: Woodsy, gassy, citrus

Effects: Cerebral, creative

White Widow

Brazilian Sativa Landrace x South Indian Indica

Flavor notes: Floral, citrus

Effects: Euphoric, sedative, relaxing

Romulan

North American Indica x White Rhino

Flavor notes: Pine, peppery

Effects: Relaxing, cerebral

Papaya Syrup

Papaya x Gushers

Flavor notes: Fruity, creamy, spice

Effects: Clear Headed, alert, upbeat

Shop Aeriz at

Trulieve

Earth’s Healing North

Earth’s Healing South

Botanica

Hana Meds

Copperstate Farm debuts holiday vapes

Available at Sol Dispensaries through Thursday, Nov. 14.

Copperstate Farms’ new release is potent and bursting with flavor. These disposable full-gram vapes are a convenient and discreet way to partake in the holiday festivities.

“These new flavors are a testament to our team’s ability to get creative and strive for excellence,” Tim Nolan, chief operating officer at Copperstate Farms, said in a press release.

Sugar Cookie

Flavor notes: Vanilla, buttery, sweet

$20/1G

A flavorful spin on a holiday classic, Sugar Cookie is all about nostalgia and easygoing vibes. This 50/50 hybrid easily ushers in a festive and jovial mood; making it the perfect addition to your next function.



Hot Chocolate

Flavor notes: Rich, chocolate, sweet

$20/1G

While Arizona may lack those snowy winter nights, this hot chocolate-flavored vape will instantly transport you to the comforting chill of wintertime. Jam-packed with rich and chocolatey flavor, this vape will easily become your next favorite go-to.

Pumpkin Spice

Flavor notes: Spice, creamy, pumpkin

$20/1G

Winter may be on the way, but who says that means pumpkin spice has to be left in fall? This pumpkin spice, 1 gram disposable vape is all about keeping the vibes cozy and fun, allowing you to kick back and enjoy the ride!

Candy Cane

Flavor notes: Peppermint, sugar, sweet

$20G/1G

Getting into the holiday spirit is easy with this candy cane disposable one gram vape! A vibrant and flavorful smoking experience intersects with the sweet nostalgia of the holiday season. Adding this strain to the rotation is a no-brainer. For more information, visit livewithsol.com.