ADA introduces 2025 board members

The Arizona Dispensary Association unveiled its new board members for 2025. Each of the board’s seven members serves a two-year term.

They are:

• Michael O'Brien, Sonoran Roots: board president

• Lauren Niehaus, Trulieve: board vice president

• Rami Sweis, Story Cannabis: board treasurer

• Sara Presler, Jars: board, compliance chair

• Don Williams, Curaleaf: board member

• Greta Brandt, The Flower Shop: board member, new appointment

• Chris Ferguson, Verano: board member new appointment

Formed in 2009, the ADA is integral to Arizona’s cannabis industry because it is the voice for the state’s licensed dispensaries and other affiliated businesses. The ADA also advocates for a safe, successful, and regulated cannabis industry in Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and experienced group of individuals to the ADA board,” O’Brien said in a statement.

“Each member brings unique insights and a shared passion for fostering a responsible and thriving cannabis industry in Arizona.”

2024 was lucrative, as, through October, total marijuana tax collections reached $222.1 million, comprising $68.5 million from recreational sales and $136.6 million in excise taxes, according to the ADA.

The funds are allocated to various state programs, including public safety, community colleges and highway maintenance, “contributing significantly to Arizona’s public services,” a statement said.

“As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve in Arizona, the ADA Board remains committed to promoting best practices, supporting regulatory compliance, and championing initiatives that benefit the industry and its consumers,” an ADA statement read.

“The addition of Greta Brandt and Chris Ferguson marks an exciting new chapter, bringing fresh perspectives to the association's leadership.”

Info: azdispensaries.org