Royal Highness: Christine Apple turns hobby into edible art

Christine Apple was working as an architect when she discovered edibles. Looking for specific flavors, Apple casually began making chocolate-infused edibles at home.

Soon, the passion project morphed into a successful business, Grön. Launched in Oregon in 2015, Grön is now available in seven states, including Arizona.

To stand out in the competitive cannabis market, Grön offers a single serve “Mega Pearl” 100 mg gummy. Typically, state requirements limit edibles to 10 mg, as anything higher requires a medical card. But Grön took a different approach — one gummy, scored into 10 mg pieces. Grön also offers 100 mg single-serve edibles in sea salt-dusted chocolates.

“It’s a product that can still deliver, but at a price point that's more effective for consumers — higher-dose consumers,” Apple said.

With Grön, Apple said she hopes to help people sleep and/or relax at a reasonable price point. Products start at $8.

“Chocolate does a better job of potentially keeping you asleep longer because of the fat solubility and the way your liver processes it, versus the short onset of more sugar-activated products,” Apple said.

“We’ve stayed really honed in on the food products and really the candy side of it, but we're constantly looking,” added Apple about Mega Pearl’s beginnings.

Grön’s catalog shows gummies that are ratioed with THC and other cannabinoids, combinations that are hard to find elsewhere.

Try the Blackberry Mega Pearl, ratioed with THC and CBN to help with sleep. Need an extra boost of energy? Try the sativa Blue Razzleberry, ratioed with CBG, a cannabinoid known for stimulating effects.

For those who prefer the standard 10 mg packs, Grön has variety 10 packs to fit any mood. The Tangelo 2:1:1 is a sativa 10-pack that includes THC, CBC and CBG, perfect for an easy-going daytime focus. For managing insomnia, try the Blackberry Lemonade line that is equally ratioed with THC, CBD and CBN.

For Arizona, Grön launched a prickly pear-flavored gummy, which is available exclusively at Curaleaf dispensaries across Arizona.

“Our company’s mission has been — and I hope will always be — to elevate lives,” Apple said.

“Carrying crafted edible experiences, and not just the edibles and the taste, it's creating these experiences for people to enrich their lives. And that’s creating a variety of experiences and different vessels for people to do that. We started in chocolate and then we went into pearls, then we fell into the minor cannabinoids really pushing for effects.”

Apple wanted to create a brand that was affordable for consumers and amplified their quality of life in the process.

“Our three values are that we win with dignity and grace,” Apple said. “We lift everyone around us. We hope we do. We deliver only excellence. Every product, every experience, everything we do. We embrace transformation because this industry is just constantly changing.”

Apple supports women in cannabis and hopes to see more females in the industry. While Apple has built a legacy, she said she hopes the cannabis industry will inspire women to participate.