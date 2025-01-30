Win $10K for smoking weed

Mazor Collective, a Phoenix-based women-owned cannabis company, is giving Arizona consumers the chance to win $10,000 for smoking weed.

From now until Feb. 13, anybody who purchases a five-pack of Sneakers half-gram pre-rolls will receive a unique code inside the packaging. The code can then be used to enter the contest. The winner will be chosen on Feb. 14.

The oversaturated cannabis market is competitive and has hurt small brands. While the legalization of recreational cannabis in Arizona allowed small cannabis brands to find a foothold in the industry, the last few years have proven difficult for them.

“What began as an opportunity to create something new and exciting has, in some areas, turned into a race to the bottom,” said Lilach Mazor Power, CEO of Mazor Collective, in a statement.

“In Arizona, I’ve observed many brands concentrating solely on discounts to drive sales, which risks undermining the true essence of cannabis products.”

Mazor Power is well-versed in the ever-changing cannabis market. A serial entrepreneur, Mazor Power has spent 12 years refining her brand. In 2013, she founded the Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix and serves as a vice president on the Arizona Dispensary Association board. For Mazor Power, embracing creativity has been essential.

“Our team jokingly remarked that it feels like we’re practically paying people to smoke,” she said. “That’s when inspiration struck. We embraced the humor and leaned into boldness, launching this $10,000 giveaway to cut through the noise and remind consumers of the creativity that drives small businesses like ours.”

For full contest details, visit sneakerscash.com.

Follow Sneakers on Instagram at @sneakasmoke.