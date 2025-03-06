Kickstarting Careers: University of Arizona offering online cannabis programs

With cannabis becoming more normalized and the industry still going strong in Arizona, the University of Arizona is providing students the opportunity to get a headstart on their careers in the cannabis industry.

UA offers three online cannabis education certificate programs through a partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis industry training provider. The three programs are Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, the Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Product Development and Design.

Max Simon, co-founder and CEO at Green Flower, said the state’s increase in jobs within the cannabis industry led to the partnership with UA.

“There’s supposedly over 20,000 people that work in the Arizona cannabis industry alone and so when you see a new career opportunity that has a lot of growth and it needs well-trained people, that’s where higher education plays a really important role,” Simon said. “So yeah, we approached the school a few years ago and they were excited about the opportunity to provide education to help support and service this new career field.”

The programs at UA cover most, if not all, sectors of the cannabis industry. Students can learn about compliance, marketing and sales, retail and supply chain operations and the medicinal uses of cannabis. Simon said students can choose what they want to learn.

“I just think there’s kind of a choose your own adventure,” Simon said. “If you’re into business, the business program is valuable. If you’re into more of a niche kind of compliance and operational role, the compliance (program) is really good. And if you’re more into either the wellness side or the consumer side, the medical program is really strong.”

Simon said the programs are already paying off for its former students.

“We get stories of people going to the programs and starting a business or working in a business all the time,” Simon said.

The program has been a popular one since it began. Simon said it has been a “steady state” of popularity, which excited Simon for the future.

“Again, I think we’re still in early days and I believe this industry is just going to continue to grow and evolve,” Simon said.

UA is accepting enrollment for its cannabis programs through March 9, but another registration period will open in about two months, according to Simon. The classes are a 24-week online program that start at $499 per month.

Simon said the programs are a great way for students interested in working in the cannabis industry to gain their confidence.

“There’s a lot of people who are very supportive of cannabis, and the opportunity to be able to study it from a trusted institution like the University of Arizona, and get a certificate from the school…its really builds their confidence and their passion for this industry and for the opportunities that this industry presents,” Simon said.