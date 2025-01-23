Select, Curaleaf unveil low-dose seltzer

Cannabis companies Select and Curaleaf recently debuted Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Hemp THC Seltzer in Arizona.

Flavors include berry, black cherry, grapefruit and watermelon.

“We are proud to be a trusted and reliable industry leader in the quickly evolving market for hemp-derived products,” said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

“The new 2.5 mg Select Zero Proof Seltzer and new flavors exemplify how we respond directly to consumer feedback to deliver an excellent product. We understand that adult consumers are searching for session-able, low-dose drink options in the hemp category in refreshing flavors, and this new line truly meets the mark. While demand for hemp-derived products grows, we will continue to develop high-quality, tested, innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of adult consumers, as we work to expand both the variety and accessibility of these offerings in the coming year.”

They launched 5 mg cans last summer, but the 2.5 mg offerings provide an alternative to standard edible choices. A low-dose edible offers a variety of benefits. A micro-dose, for some, may be the perfect buzz for others. Either way, low-dose edibles can still deliver the physical benefits associated with consuming cannabis, such as relieving stress, pain and a low mood.

Hemp-derived products have evolved into a booming industry with legal cannabis, with sales reaching nearly $2.3 billion in 2023. Hemp-derived products are legal at the federal level, but cannabis-derived products are not. The hemp industry has quickly expanded, allowing unregulated products to enter the market.

For Curaleaf, this was a key issue to consider. Select zero-proof 2.5 mg seltzer is the company's latest entry into the rapidly growing hemp-derived THC market, which is estimated to be similar in size to that of the regulated cannabis market.

“Curaleaf has taken several steps to differentiate its current product portfolio from the largely unregulated hemp marketplace, including age-gating, strict quality standards, transparent package labeling, listing ingredients, potency, and a QR code that links customers to certificates of analysis from independent testing labs,” according to a company statement.

Products will be sold to those 21 and older with ID. For Curaleaf locations, visit curaleaf.com. To buy seltzers online, visit thehempcompany.com.