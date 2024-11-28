Local Treasures: More perfect gifts for stoners

Continuing with the gift guide theme, local treasures exist for the perfect vape, luxury bath product or tasty pre-roll present.

Fourtwenty Skincare

420-skincare.com/shop-skincare

200 mg CBD bath soak: $15.99

CBD twin pack of bath bombs (100 mg each): $15.99

Kickback and relax with Fourtwenty Skincare’s luxurious collection of CBD-infused bath products — bath bombs, soaps and body butter. Founded by Marvina Thomas, Fourtwenty Skincare wants to provide relief to those in need, too. With each purchase from Fourtwenty Skincare, a donation is made to the company's Buy and Give program, which provides resources for health care assistance and personal necessities.

Sneakers Pre-rolls

Available at Trulieve Dispensaries, Curaleaf, D2, and GreenMed

Sneakers rolled and ready five-pack: $30

Sneakers “rolled and ready” five-pack, half-gram pre-rolls are the perfect choice for your next sesh. Whether you’re looking for an indica, sativa or hybrid, Sneakers makes it easy to choose with its Energize, Chill and Snooze varieties. Even better? Purchase a five-pack of Sneakers’ pre-rolls, for a chance to win $10,000. Each Sneakers pre-roll pack contains a code that can be entered at sneakerscash.com. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day!

RAW’s Gold Plated Stainless Steel Ethereal Grinder

$59.99

rawthentic.com

This isn’t your typical grinder. The RAW ethereal grinder, crafted from gold-plated stainless steel, is designed to preserve the quality and flavor of popular cannabis strains, thanks to its diamond-shaped teeth. This four-piece grinder combines luxury and quality, and is the perfect choice for the sophisticated smoker in your life.

And, in case you find yourself outside of Tucson, be sure to check out these other cannabis gems.

Story Cannabis Dispensaries

Storycannabis.com

Available in 11 locations across Arizona, Story Cannabis has a vibrant collection of cannabis strains that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re looking to beat the stress from the holidays or provide loved ones with their next favorite strain, Story Cannabis has you covered with these top choices:

Fade Co. Flower: Menthol Biscotti

$40 for 1/8th

Biscotti and mint come together seamlessly in this indica-dominant hybrid. While relaxing, this strain is not shy with its hazy and euphoric properties. Kick back and keep it cozy. Menthol Biscotti is your next go-to, whether you’re looking to enjoy your favorite holiday movies with friends or partake in much-needed alone time, stress is no match for this strain.

Fade Co. Live Resin Disposable Vape: Red Velvet X P4516 No. 18

$50

The ideal choice for the oil connoisseur in your life, this disposable 1-gram is a rich and flavorful way to elevate your holiday festivities discreetly. Though convenient, you won’t miss out on a high-quality, terpene-rich smoking experience, thanks to Fade Co.’s live resin oil.

Limited Edition Stash Box

Giving Tree Dispensary

$45

givingtreedispensary.com

Keep your cannabis goodies safe with this discreet and stylish stash box from the Giving Tree Dispensary. With a lockbox and ample space, popular contraband will be kept safe from curious eyes.