Hometown Hero: Jon Proudstar joins Tucson Comic-Con guest lineup

By

click to enlarge Hometown Hero: - Jon Proudstar joins Tucson Comic-Con guest lineup
(Jon Proudstar/Submitted)
Jon Proudstar will appear at Tucson Comic Con, which is set for Friday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Veteran actor and comic creator Jon Proudstar has joined the guest lineup at Tucson Comic-Con.

Proudstar is the visionary creator of Tribal Force, America’s first all-Native superhero comic book. The Tucson native has been featured in 47 film and TV productions. He is best known for his role as Leon in the groundbreaking Hulu series “Reservation Dogs” and as Andrew Ki-he-kah-zhe in “The Heart Stays,” currently streaming on Prime Video. 

Proudstar’s upcoming film, “Last Stop at Yuma County,” was released May 10.

In other Tucson Comic-Con news, Certified Guaranty Company and Comic Book Certification Service will offer their expert grading and certification service for collectibles. 

Tucson Comic-Con 2024 is Friday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Tucson Convention Center. This year’s event promises to be unforgettable, with a mix of comics, science fiction, fantasy and gaming.

For more information about Comic Con, visit tucsoncomic-con.com.  

