Clean Comedy: Alex Just thriving in his stand-up career

Alex Just has performed in all 50 states and over a dozen foreign countries.

Comedian Alex Just has performed in all 50 states and over a dozen foreign countries. He was covered by every major news network for pioneering the concept of Drive-In Comedy in Alaska two weeks after the declaration of the pandemic.

Alex Just's upcoming gigs are presented by Clean comedy in Tucson.

And this is all as a clean comedian. He’s bringing his shows to Coyotes Trail Elementary School in Marana at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12; and Vail Theatre of the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The gigs are presented by Clean Comedy in Tucson.

“It’s going to be a ‘clean’ comedy show,” he said. “I say ‘PG-13,’ but it’s a bit cleaner than that implies. It’s PG-13 in that there aren’t little kid jokes, but they’re not dirty. I’m not cursing. It’s basically like The Dry Bar podcast level of clean. I’m talking about Las Vegas, my life as a comedian.”

Alex Just's clean comedy career is a natural extension of his corporate and private gigs.

He’s more than a comedian. He serves as an emcee, and public speaker. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Just is a former Agile consultant who has trained thousands of people all over the globe, and architected the Agile transformations of both The British Royal Navy and Lixil.

“Either you’re TikTok famous or clean enough to get the higher-value shows, where they pay you to be clean,” said Just, who worked a “regular job” to save money for comedy. “We’re late-night degenerates. It’s harder to write clean. You have to put a little more effort into being funny. I like it. I’m thriving that way.

“I am blatantly ignoring my earning potential, however. I’m addicted to it and I’m sticking to it. I actually tell that joke on stage. This isn’t a mid-life crisis. It’s a plan — a stupid plan.”