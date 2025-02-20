Girls on Film: Danae Hays brings her character skits to town

click to enlarge (Jeremy Ryan/Submitted) Entertainer Danae Hays will perform at the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21.

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Danae Hays is excited about her career. Her comedic country songs and Southern characters have garnered more than two billion views on TikTok. She has fans including Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Ashley McBryde.

Now Hays, who plays the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21, is headed to the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, March 4.

“I like to call my comedy show a ‘variety show,’” she said about what fans can expect. “There is comedy, a lot of Southern storytelling. I sing a lot of my country music-inspired comedy songs, and I bring the characters from social media.”

Hays’ comedy career came about organically. Her father, Ken, purchased an “old-school camcorder” for her when she was 10. She has spent her life in rural Alabama documenting what she sees as funny.

“Since then, I wanted to do something in the entertainment space,” said Hays, a former fitness coach and real estate agent. “It wasn’t until the pandemic hit and I started posting funny videos on social media that I thought I could take this to real life.

“I give a lot of credit to my dad. He knew it was my gift, and he wanted me to embrace it. I have all the old videos on DVD. I’ve never shared them on socials.”

She refers to Ken as her “ride or die.” She shares significant moments in her life with him.

“We had a really emotional phone call last week,” she said. “I’m excited about my Grand Ole Opry debut. He said, ‘Think about what you just said. I can’t believe you went from making these silly videos in the backyard to doing comedy on the Grand Ole Opry stage.’”

She confessed that she was initially intimidated by traditional stand-up. It wasn’t until a creative friend suggested she just be herself.

“I had never really seen a comedian put on a theatrical performance. They would just take the mic for an hour,” she explained.

“Then, I had dinner with a friend of mine who’s a big creative. I was describing my roadblock to her. She told me there is no structure or rules in how you want to be funny. Then I realized I could do it the way I want to. If I do it the way I want to do it, (fans) will fall in love with my content.”

That friend breathed much-needed confidence into Hays and off she went.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “I get to do it the way I wanted to. The biggest confidence booster is being genuinely who I am. I don’t have to be anyone other than Danae. It’s basically build it and they will come.”

During 2025, fans can see Hays continue to perform live and roll out new music. On Valentine’s Day, she released the song “Broken Condoms.”

click to enlarge (Danae Hays/Submitted) Danae Hays counts Lainey Wilson among her top fans.

“What a better day than Valentine’s Day to release a song called ‘Broken Condoms,’” she said with a laugh.

“I’m hoping to release new music every 45 to 50 days. We’re working on a fall tour right now with new cities.”

All of it adds up to living a childhood dream; one inspired by her first comedy show near her hometown.

“My first comedy show was Ron White at the Alabama Theatre,” she recalled. “My dad and I sat at the very back, with our backs against the wall. I didn’t know what a comedian was, but I knew I wanted to be on that stage. I wanted to be entertaining people. I recently sold out the Alabama Theatre. It’s a full-circle moment.”

Danae Hays

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

WHERE: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $32.50

INFO: rialtotheatre.com